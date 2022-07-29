A Strong Quality Infrastructure Needed For Success of Make in India Initiative: said Suresh Acharya, Country Head, TCR Engineering Services.

TCR is having over 5 decades of proven expertise in serving the metal traders, dealers, indenters, and brokers

Third Party Inspection is equally valuable for local and international suppliers. Strong quality infrastructure is always needed for the strengthening of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. Enormous job opportunity in Third Party Inspection and Quality Infrastructure field.

The global testing, inspection, and certification market size was USD 205.2 billion in 2020 and it’s estimated to grow to USD 282.9 billion by 2027, according to Suresh Acharya, Country Head, TCR Engineering Services. Strong quality infrastructure is always needed for the strengthening of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector as well as the Make in India program initiated by the Indian Government, added Mr. Acharya.

Over 2000+ customers worldwide use TCR´s inspection and material testing services to dramatically improve and certify their products, validate material quality, ensure innovation in the marketplace, and achieve significant competitive advantages. TCR undertakes material testing as per international standards and specifications as defined by ASTM, NACE, DIN, AWS, API, BIS, IS, and others. TCR´s objective is to provide a quality service at a reasonable price. Currently, TCR gets samples to its lab in Navi Mumbai from customers all over the world.

TCR is having a pan-India presence with offices and sample collection in Mumbai, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Pune, and Nashik. TCR Engineering’s asset integrity company M/s TCR Advanced is based in Vadodara.

TCR is approved and registered with all major companies including Saudi Aramco, Reliance, IOC, EIL, L&T, BIS, Siemens, Alstom, Tata Motors, BPCL, SEC, SWCC, Halliburton, Schlumberger, Weatherford, SABIC, SIPCHEM, APPC, PetroRabigh, Lubref, and Tasnee.

In an e-mail interview, Mr. Acharya explains about post-Covidchallenges in the manufacturing sector and the importance of third-party inspection in the present scenario for strengthening the manufacturing and service sectors.

Please explain about TCR and Mumbai metal exchange. How TCR is Helping BME. What is TCR’s association with the Traders in the Mumbai Metal market?

Ans. Bombay Metal Exchange Ltd (BME) is one of the apex bodies of Non-Ferrous Metal Trade and Industry in India representing traders, medium and small-scale industries, and manufacturing units in the Mumbai market. BME is also associated with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and has Strategic Partnership with BSE to provide a platform for delivery-based commodity trading.

In December 2020, TCR, tied up with BME as NABL accredited Lab and since then the large base of BME members are regularly availing our testing facility to acquire authentic reports for their products. TCR has provided a dedicated material testing platform within the BME House for the benefit of the non-ferrous trading, importing, and dealer community. Our 50 years of expertise in the field of metal testing is now being regularly utilized by every BME member. Our Library of ASTM, NACE, ASM, and IS reference test standards are also readily available all the time for all fellow BME and SME members.

TCR is having over 5 decades of proven expertise in serving metal traders, dealers, indenters, and brokers. Several BME members currently count on our mechanical testing, chemical analysis, corrosion detection, NDT, and Inspection services.

TCR is fully focussed on playing a vital role in the growth of the Non-ferrous Metals Trade with the help of BME. The authenticity of our test reports has assured every trader within the metal market community to interact with higher levels of trust.

What is the use of third-party inspection?

Ans.Third Party Inspection Services help to reduce the quality risk and business cost of any type of manufacturing or services industry. Whether a buyer is seeking trustworthy suppliers or suppliers are looking for developing products or designing processes, all they need is an unbiased detailed inspection to show their expertise and areas of improvement. This is how buyers and suppliers become able to meet the quality standards and legal obligations up to the required extent.

Third-party inspections are made by an independent company, usually hired by the buyer, to ensure that all the material testing are up to the needed quality standard and the process itself meets the international standards in term of quality management system (ISO 9001), socially acceptable practices (SA 8000).

What is third-party inspection what is its significance in today's world?

Ans. Third Party Inspection Services are provided by the third party, who is neither supplier nor the buyer, hence it works to find out whether the supplier has sufficient capacity, equipment, and workforce to produce the buyer’s order in time and as per essential features. Third Party Inspection Services help to lower the risk, control the quantity and quality of orders, fulfill all legal requirements and offer need-based consignments to the buyers from suppliers.

The inspector ensures that quality and safe equipment is being used in the testing process. This helps the company to perform better quality testing always. Third Party Inspection assures the working for improved and betterment of quality testing.

Why is it important to avail a third-party inspection in the testing field?

Ans. Testing inspection helps importers avoid most of these problems and many others. Having someone visit the company to inspect the material before shipping ensures your expectations are met. It also gives you the transparency to forecast any potential delays in shipping.

What is third party quality control process?

Ans. Third Party Inspection is done at every stage of production. It starts with the procurement of raw material and ends with the shipment of the consignment. Third Party Inspection is done by highly qualified and experienced inspectors. They analyze every stage of the process, product, workforce, and equipment and generate result reports to improve any possible flaws if found. Third Party Inspection also helps to find out reliable vendors for the buyers on the basis of their audit reports and inspection reports they have generated from various firms. This inspection provides buyers with the open chance to have insight into the supplier’s performance.

Suppliers also trust Third Party Inspection because it generates transparent, unbiased, legal, and detailed inspection results. As Third-Party Inspection is an independent body, therefore, it is devoted to providing outstanding services with full dedication to its clients. To maintain ethics, customer privacy, transparency, code of conduct, devotion and un-biases are the fundamental obligations of a Third-Party Inspection team that they have to fulfill at any cost.

What is TPI quality Surveillance?

Ans. To be the market leader in the field of Quality Assurance Service Third Party Inspection is done by highly qualified and experienced inspectors. They analyze every stage of the process, product, workforce, and equipment and generate result reports to improve any possible flaws if found so that quality can be achieved/maintained.

Why is TPI needed?

Ans.TPI reviews evidence of correction and effectiveness. Continuous improvement and operational excellence processes are viewed as vital for process or testing improvement and to ensure requirements are achieved. Company performance shall be measured and monitored by a third party.

All this is done to maintain the quality standard of the products. This inspection is equally valuable for local and international suppliers. To retain the existing customers and to gain potential customers, suppliers must have to meet the quality standards today. This helps them to face the least order returns thus saving the cost and time of suppliers. Therefore, every stage of the product and process must be analyzed by a highly skilled team to find out all possible flaws on time.

What is a third-party inspection in Engineering?

Ans. Third Party Inspection (TPI) is the inspection and testing activities by a third-party individual or organization who is performing with the purpose of certifying compliance of purchase, material testing, or services to the international standard, code, and customer technical specifications during and after.

What is the scope of Testing, inspection, and certification globally?

Ans. The global testing, inspection, and certification market size was USD 205.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow to USD 282.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2027. Testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services range from auditing and inspection to testing, verification, quality assurance, and certification of the equipment, product, and more. These help in increasing the efficiency of products and services and minimizing risk. Testing, inspection, and certification services are applicable in automotive, consumer electronics, oil & gas, and more sectors, thus growing the demand for the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) industry globally.

The increase in focus of manufacturing companies to improve consumer retention by offering quality products and the surge in demand for interoperability testing for connected devices and IoT drive the growth of the testing, inspection, and certification market. Also, the digital transformation of customer services and rapid adoption of breakthrough technologies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the global testing, inspection, and certification market growth.

What are the challenges for this sector?

Ans. An increase in competition and low awareness among small-scale manufacturers are the major factors that hamper the growth of the testing, inspection, and certification market. A rise in awareness of the need for testing, inspection, and certification and a surge in need for safety are opportunistic factors for testing, inspection, and certification growth.

How important are TPI, Quality, and Testing for the infrastructures in India?

Ans. As per International Monetary Fund (IMF), India has already been listed among the few top largest economies of the world with a gross domestic product (GDP) of $ 3.5 trillion. USA, China, Japan, Germany, and a few others are ahead of India. India is aiming for a goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2024, which is a must to cater to the livelihood of its large population which is expected to grow to 1.54 billion by 2035. This implies an exponential-like growth is needed for all the sectors contributing to the GDP, i.e. agriculture, service, and industry including infrastructures. In addition, the export growth rate should be significantly high. It is also predicted that by harnessing technology and with a collaborative political, regulatory, and business, the economy of India may surpass $20 trillion by 2035–2040. It is well known that India is a country of magnificent paradoxes, and therefore, to improve its economy and quality of life, business, modernity, traditional knowledge with modern Science & Technology, etc. needs to be made stronger.

In our country, quality infrastructure i.e. metrology, accreditation, and standards, are usually formulated under the national quality policy to ensure the Quality Inspection services of conformity assessment through calibration, testing, certification, and inspection. The national quality policy has extensively been working to strengthen the industrial growth of developing nations like India.

TCR is giving its best to the nation to achieve & enhance quality infrastructure by providing Third Party Inspection & Testing services.

How the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the sector and how the sector is emerging post-pandemic.

Ans. The pandemic reinforced our long-standing belief of ‘people first’ as also that an organization’s relationship with its stakeholders, together with its core values, stands tall and strong through these critical moments. A clear strategy with frequent refreshes based on customer behavior and environmental factors is very important.

How many people are employed in TPI, quality, and inspection in India? How many jobs this sector will create in India?

Ans. Broadly, there are 4 types of quality inspection.

Pre-Production Inspection

During Production Inspection

Pre-shipment inspection

Container loading/loading supervision

Piece-by-piece Inspections

Strong quality infrastructure is always needed for the strengthening of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector as well as the Make in India program initiated by the Indian Government. MSMEs are spread across the country and produce a range of products that cater to the needs of local as well as global markets. According to the report, MSMEs provide large employment opportunities (second after the agriculture sector) and act as the nucleation for entrepreneurship and innovation. The success of Make in India, which is an excellent program that encourages foreign companies to manufacture their products in India and aims at creating new job opportunities, requires an established quality infrastructure at par with international standards. A strong QI assists in the attraction of foreign investment as it allows innovation for the development of products (e.g. analytical instruments, medical, defense, aerospace, etc.) compatible with Indian environmental conditions as well as their conformity assessment as per the national/international standards.

Therefore, an enormous of TPI, Quality and Inspecting personnel are employed in this field and huge employment opportunities as well.

How the TCR Engineering and other major players in the sector partner with the Centre and State govt for different infrastructure projects?

Ans. With around 50 years of experience, TCR Engineering Service has built a team that not only possesses a strong engineering background but also has a track record of performing the quality analysis (QA) on all engineering goods sourced from India and validating them as per ASTM, BS, GS, JS, IS and other international standards. The team offers consulting solutions based on the latest technological advances that incorporate all current national and international norms.

TCR is a trusted provider of independent Third-Party Technical Inspection and quality assurance services that include Factory Audits, OEM Development, Raw Material Inspection, Initial Production Check, In-Production Check, Random Inspection, and Loading Supervision directly on-site at the supplier's location in India.

âTCR's ISO 17025 certified material testing laboratory delivers best-in-class services consistently to customers around the world. Their deep industry expertise ensures its performance and service quality are exemplary and they meet all requirements, compliance, regulatory, or client specific. TCR helps in augmenting the integrity and efficiency of equipment with safe working conditions for its employees. Its material testing laboratory provides full chemical, mechanical, non-destructive testing, metallographic, positive material identification, corrosion testing, and component testing services, including portable spectrometers, and digital photography. TCR also has access to the scanning electron microscope and EDAX attachments.

On successful completion of the final random inspection, a detailed inspection report is shared with the client. TCR Engineering Services Inspection Certificate is issued to the manufacturer/trader to validate the product quality and highlight the positive parameters.

List of Clients to whom TCR provided TPI services

Siam Timber And Machinery Co. Ltd. – Thailand Elliott Company- USA ABJ Engineering & Contracting Co KSC – Kuwait Hurley Technical Services Inc – USA KERALA RUBBER & RECLAIMS LTD – Cochin WEUS Holding Inc – Kazakhstan Chemanol – Methanol Chemicals Co Ltd-Saudi Arabia EMC Sp z o o – Poland Scientific Design – Ashoka Machine Tools – Johannesburg Gemini Corporation NV-BELGIUM Future Production AS-NORWAY AmidasSecuritec-Dubai Phoenix Temperature &Electormech –Bahrain GELPAC DISTRIBUTION GLOBALES – Canada Delta Pipe & Tube Trading – Dubai Moravia Systems -Czech Republic

Suresh Acharya Profile

Mr. Suresh Acharyais a Graduate of Mumbai University with over 33 years of experience in managing many projects including the ability to manage multiple priorities while retaining high professional and ethical standards. He maintains close interaction with third-party suppliers, external laboratories, customers, and company staff as well as technicians.

As Country Head, he has managed a variety of projects and contracts from routine testing jobs to specialized projects in oil and natural gas companies.

On many occasions, Mr. Acharya suggests and pursues new technical offerings and is at all times aware of potential new clients, and pursues relationships as appropriate. He develops business practices that encourage team building and participation by others within the organization. His responsibility includes supervising technical performance, schedule, budget, coordination of proposal responses, and decision-making in business development globally.

He leads a multi-disciplinary field services team within TCR and provides leadership, vision, and direction. Mr. Acharya’s expertise and guidance enable TCR recruiters to accurately assess potential job-seeking candidates' abilities and interests.

TCR Engineering Services: Company Profile

Founded in 1973, TCR Engineering Services, is an ISO 17025 accredited independent Material Testing Laboratory, Third Party Inspection, NDT Services, and Quality Assurance Company located in India. Currently, a market leader in India, based in Navi Mumbai, TCR has a strong Middle Eastern presence with offices in Kuwait, Dubai, and Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The company also has representative offices in Malaysia and Qatar.

TCR's NDT and QA-related consulting offerings include approaches to allow for an increase in your plant availability and cost savings, ensure the minimum duration of shutdowns, enable you to modify your inspection strategy, and improve safety compliance issues.

TCR Engineering Services, Winner of the “Excellent Laboratory Award” by NACE International (India chapter) is an IBR, Bureau of Indian Standards, and NABL accredited laboratory. NABL provides laboratory accreditation services to laboratories that are performing tests/calibrations in accordance with ISO 17025. As a result of NABL accreditation, TCR reports are accepted by A2LA labs in the United States as well.