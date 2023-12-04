AAONXT’s Founder and CEO, Kaushik Das, Reflects on One Year of Transformative Leadership: From Regional Roots to Global Heights

AAONXT is gearing up for an exciting phase with a diverse lineup of web series, feature films, and original content.

Kaushik Das Founder and CEO of AAONXT

1. Your journey from a Science Graduate (with a management degree) to the CEO of AAONXT is truly remarkable. What inspired you to enter the digital entertainment industry, and how has your background shaped your approach to leadership in this field?

My foray into the digital entertainment industry stems from a profound passion for technology and a keen understanding of the evolving landscape. Having a background in science provided me with a solid foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving, skills essential for navigating the complexities of the digital space. My management degree in Sales and Marketing equipped me with the strategic vision needed to carve a niche in the industry. The inspiration came from recognizing the untapped potential of regional content, and AAONXT was conceived to be a platform that celebrates and promotes the rich cultural heritage of Odisha through digital storytelling. My leadership approach revolves around innovation, inclusivity, and a commitment to quality, ensuring that AAONXT stands as a testament to the transformative power of regional narratives.

2. As the Founder and CEO of AAONXT, you've been at the forefront of reshaping how digital content is consumed in Eastern India. Can you share some insights into the challenges you faced and the innovations you introduced to bring about this transformation?

Reshaping digital content consumption in Eastern India posed both challenges and opportunities. One significant hurdle was breaking through the clutter dominated by larger national and international OTT platforms. To address this, we leveraged our unique value proposition: a dedicated focus on regional storytelling. Innovations included curating diverse content, forming strategic partnerships with production houses, and offering a user-friendly interface. We introduced features like personalized recommendations, seamless streaming, and offline viewing to enhance the user experience. Overcoming challenges involved strategic marketing, collaboration with local content creators, and continuous innovation, ultimately positioning AAONXT as a trailblazer in the regional digital content space.

3. AAONXT has achieved significant milestones under your leadership, including securing strategic partnerships and pioneering user-friendly interfaces. How do these achievements contribute to the overall mission and vision of AAONXT?

Securing strategic partnerships has been instrumental in ensuring a continuous flow of high-quality content for our subscribers. These collaborations contribute directly to our mission of providing diverse and engaging regional content. The user-friendly interfaces and pioneering features align with our vision of making AAONXT a platform accessible to a wide audience. By focusing on ease of use, personalization, and seamless streaming experiences, we ensure that our users have a rich and immersive viewing experience. These achievements collectively propel AAONXT towards becoming a global platform that champions regional storytelling.

4. Your commitment to regional storytelling and showcasing Odisha’s cultural heritage through digital storytelling is evident in AAONXT's content. How do you balance the global appeal of your platform with the importance of preserving and promoting regional culture?

Balancing global appeal with regional cultural preservation is a delicate yet crucial aspect of AAONXT's mission. We achieve this balance by curating content that resonates universally while being rooted in the richness of Odisha's cultural heritage. Strategic partnerships with regional and global content creators allow us to bring diverse stories to our platform. Our commitment to regional storytelling is evident in our extensive library that includes feature films, web series, documentaries, and music, all contributing to the preservation and promotion of Odisha's unique identity on a global stage.

5. AAONXT has an impressive library of movies, TV shows, web series, and more. How do you ensure diversity and inclusivity in the content offered to cater to a broad audience with varied preferences?

Diversity and inclusivity are at the core of our content strategy. We actively collaborate with a network of regional and global content creators, ensuring a broad spectrum of genres, languages, and cultural perspectives. Our content library spans mainstream blockbusters, independent films, and regional content, providing something for every viewer. We prioritize inclusivity by offering personalized recommendations based on geographical location, allowing users to explore content that aligns with their preferences. The goal is to create a platform where viewers from different backgrounds can find content that resonates with their interests and cultural sensibilities.

6. Can you share some insights into the impact of AAONXT on the digital content creation landscape in Eastern India and how it has inspired a new generation of digital content creators and entrepreneurs?

AAONXT has had a transformative impact on the digital content creation landscape in Eastern India. By providing a dedicated platform for regional storytellers, we've empowered a new generation of creators to share their narratives with a global audience. The success stories of local content creators featured on AAONXT have inspired others to explore digital storytelling as a viable career path. The platform serves as a catalyst for the growth of the regional content ecosystem, fostering a vibrant community of digital content creators and entrepreneurs who are contributing to the cultural richness of Eastern India.

7. Looking into the future, you've expressed a vision for AAONXT as a global platform. What steps are being taken to achieve this vision, and how do you see the platform evolving in the coming years?

The vision for AAONXT as a global platform involves strategic initiatives to expand our reach and offerings. We are actively exploring content partnerships with renowned filmmakers and production houses from around the world. By curating a diverse and compelling global content library, we aim to cater to a broader audience with varied cultural interests. Technological innovations, continuous improvements to the user experience, and collaborations with industry experts are all part of our roadmap. In the coming years, we envision AAONXT evolving into a go-to destination for global audiences seeking authentic and engaging regional content.

8. AAONXT has some exciting releases and features lined up, including a diverse range of web series and a significant collection of original content. Can you provide a sneak peek into what viewers can expect in the upcoming releases?

AAONXT is gearing up for an exciting phase with a diverse lineup of web series, feature films, and original content. Our upcoming releases include an impressive collection of 138 originals spanning various languages. Viewers can expect a mix of Hindi, Bengali, and other foreign language content, both in the form of feature films and short films. Additionally, we are thrilled to present a lineup of five web series in Hindi and Bengali, offering a broad spectrum of storytelling. Our focus remains on providing fresh and engaging entertainment to our viewers. Stay tuned for the release of these captivating stories, promising an immersive and enriching viewing experience.