Brand Media News > Abhijeet Singh and Karthik Kumar Forge Partnership in Music and Entertainment Industry
Abhijeet Singh and Karthik Kumar Forge Partnership in Music and Entertainment Industry

Updated on: 05 March,2024 01:29 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Top

Abhijeet Singh, known for his astute business acumen and global reach in the metal scrap business, brings a wealth of experience to the partnership.

Abhijeet Singh, a successful entrepreneur in the metal scrap business, has teamed up with his UK-based friend Karthik Kumar to venture into the world of music videos and web series. The dynamic duo, driven by their shared passion for the Bollywood glamour industry, aims to make waves with their upcoming projects.


Abhijeet Singh, known for his astute business acumen and global reach in the metal scrap business, brings a wealth of experience to the partnership. His successful ventures all over the globe have positioned him as a prominent figure in the business world. However, Singh's deep-rooted interest in the Bollywood glamour industry has led him to explore new avenues in entertainment.


On the other hand, Karthik Kumar, a thriving businessman in the UK shipping industry, brings his own set of skills and expertise to the table. With a knack for innovation and a keen eye for opportunities, Kumar is poised to make a significant impact in the world of entertainment.


The partnership between Abhijeet Singh and Karthik Kumar marks a fusion of business prowess and creative vision. Their collaboration is fueled by a shared passion for the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, driving them to explore new avenues in the entertainment industry.

With plans to produce music videos and web series, Singh and Kumar aim to carve a niche for themselves in the competitive landscape of the entertainment industry. Their combined resources, coupled with their entrepreneurial spirit, position them as formidable players in the field.

As they embark on this new journey, Abhijeet Singh and Karthik Kumar are set to make waves with their innovative approach and unwavering commitment to excellence. Their partnership symbolizes the convergence of business and creativity, promising exciting developments in the world of entertainment.

Brand Media
