Bug Bulb Zapper Reviews: Does Boundery Portable Mosquito Zapping Device Kill Bugs & Flying Insects Effectively?

Does it feel like every time you try to spend time outside, a cloud of mosquitoes or bugs descends upon you?

Are you tired of hearing those flying pests buzzing in your ear? Do you avoid going outdoors as much as you’d like to for fear that you’re going to be covered in itchy welts? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, the Bug Bulb just might be the solution you’re looking for.

What is the Bug Bulb? How does it work? Does it really do what it claims to do? Is it worth buying? Keep reading to find the answers to these questions and make the most informed decision. Our editorial team put together this guide, which provides an in-depth overview of what could potentially become the solution to eliminating those pesky mosquitoes so that you can enjoy spending more quality time outside.

What is the Bug Bulb?

The Bug Bulb is a bug zapper unlike any other bug zapper you’ve ever seen. This revolutionary device uses 4500 volts of high-intensity ultra-violet light to attract mosquitoes, flies, gnats, and other pesky flying insects to quickly and efficiently eliminate them. Rather than using insecticides, chemicals, and other toxic substances, the Bug Bulb uses physical electrostatic shock to eradicate pests, making it safe for humans and animals. To further ensure safety, the lamp is also fitted with a durable safety grid.

Thanks to the powerful UV light, the Bug Bulb has a max coverage area of up to 2,000 square feet, which is really quite impressive. A rechargeable, long-lasting battery powers it and will last for years to come. Thanks to the lightweight, compact design, the Bug Bulb is easy to transport, and the built-in hook can be hung virtually anywhere, ensuring that you have robust protection against all types of flying pests. Use it in your backyard, at the beach, on camping trips, at outdoor concerts, while you’re hiking, and just about anywhere else where pesky insects are a problem. As an added bonus, the Bug Bulb is a light bulb that can illuminate any area.

Bug Bulb Features

The Bug Bulb is equipped with several key features that make it a distinct product in the bug zapper market. Some of the most notable features include the following:

FlashBeam technology. The BugBulb kills bugs using FlashBeam, a patented technology. This technology uses UV light frequency to attract insects to the core, and the high-voltage grid then electrocutes them.

Multi-functional. The Bug Bulb not only serves as a pest zapper but also as a lamp.

Rechargeable battery. The rechargeable battery can power the Bug Bulb for between 15 and 20 hours on a single charge, depending on which mode you’re using it in.

Dual-mode operation. The Bug Bulb features two modes: the zapping mode, which is used to lure in and eliminate flying pests, and the flashlight mode, the brightness of which can be adjusted.

Portability. Thanks to the compact, lightweight design, the Bug Bulb is really easy to transport. And because it’s equipped with a hanging loop, you can hang it up and use it to illuminate or eliminate pests in virtually any space.

Weatherproof. With an IPX6 waterproof rating, the Bug Bulb can be used in all kinds of weather conditions and climates, including high humidity, rain, severe heat, and more.

Easy to operate design. The UV light effectively draws in and zaps bugs, killing them almost on the spot; in fact, pests don’t have a chance against the power of the Bug Bulb. Once they’ve been zapped, the insects instantly fall into a collection tray, which can be quickly removed for easy cleaning.

How Does the Bug Bulb Work?

The Bug Bulb’s ability to effectively eliminate pesky flying insects lies in the patented FlashBeam technology. The LED light emits a gentle glow that attracts pests, and an integrated electrical grid sends out a low-voltage charge that electrocutes them on contact. The electrical grid is powerful enough to immediately kill pests, yet it’s gentle enough that it won’t harm humans or animals.

To use the BugBulb , simply charge up the battery, set it up using the attached hook to secure it in place, and turn it on, and it will immediately begin emitting the soft glow that pests find irresistible. When you’re finished using it, turn it off, remove the collection tray, dispose of the deceased pests, and that’s it!

What are the Benefits of the BugBulb?

The BugBulb offers several benefits over conventional pest control methods. The following are some of the most notable benefits that this handy device provides:

Safe and effective. The patented technology is highly effective, as it draws in and immediately zaps pests. While the technology effectively eliminates pests, it won’t harm humans or animals. Plus, since it doesn’t use insecticides or pesticides, you and your loved ones and pets won’t be exposed to harsh, toxic chemicals.

Easy to use. Compared to other bug zappers, the BugBulb is very easy to use. The lightweight, compact design is highly portable, whereas other bug zappers are big, clunk, and can only be used in limited locations. It’s powered by a rechargeable battery, too, so there’s no need to worry about having access to a source of electricity, which means that it can be used virtually anywhere.

Dual-functionality. The BugBulb functions as both a bug zapper and a light bulb. The LED lamp provides a soft glow that’s perfect for illuminating any outdoor or indoor space, including backyards, tents, patios, decks, kitchens, bedrooms, and more.

Noise-free operation. Many bug zappers generate a lot of noise, but not the BugBulb. It generates virtually no noise, which means you won’t have to worry about any distractions. In fact, it’s so quiet that it can be used while you’re sleeping and you won’t even notice it’s running.

How Do You Use the BugBulb?

Using the BugBulb is incredibly easy. Just follow these steps and you’ll be able to enjoy safe, effective, and quiet pest protection:

Charge the device. Charge up the BugBulb’s rechargeable battery by connecting the included USB charging cable to the device and then plugging it into an electrical outlet.

Set it up. Place the BugBulb in the location where you wish to use it via the attached hook.

Turn on the light. Once you have the BugBulb in place, you turn it on. Simply press the main power button and it will start generating power. To select the brightness level, press the main power button. There are three brightness levels to choose from 100, 50, and 20 percent.

Activate pest control. To activate the pest control power, click the zapper button and it will start drawing in and zapping pesky flying insects, such as mosquitoes, flies, and moths.

What Do Users Say About the BugBulb?

Several reviews from verified customers have been published on the official BugBulb website. The following are some of the reviews that satisfied customers have shared:

“This zapper crushes the completion, no doubt about it. My family won’t live without it now.” – Connie

“Holds a charge that lasts all night while I sleep soundly without being bit!” – Linden

“Simply the best mosquito zapper I’ve used, and I’ve used a TON of them. BugBulb will last for years.” – Harry

“The flashlight/lantern feature is a game-changer. I didn’t think I’d use it much but it’s great for hanging on my car hood while I make repairs.” – Claude

“Easy to use, easy to clean, and it kills mosquitoes fast! It’s just about the best camping accessory you’ll find. Perfect for the outdoors.” – Randy

“I use it every evening on my deck and we all love it. Works well for my weekend family BBQ. Will be getting more of these for sure.” – Alex

BugBulb Pros

Safe and effective

Waterproof and can be used in all types of climates

Easy to use

Wide coverage area

Dual functionality; provides powerful protection against mosquitoes and other pests and functions as a light source

Can be used indoors and outdoors

Rechargeable, long-lasting battery

Lightweight and portable

Backed by a satisfaction guarantee

Non-toxic

Fast shipping

BugBulb Cons

While the majority of user reviews have been positive, some users have said that they experienced a few hiccups

The price might be a bit high for some

Can only be purchased via the official BugBulb website

BugBulb Frequently Asked Questions

The following are answers to some of the most common questions that people have asked about the BugBulb:

Q: Does the BugBuld need a power outlet?

A: The BugBulb only requires a power outlet to charge the rechargeable battery. The battery holds a long-lasting charge, however, and once it’s powered up, it runs up to 15 to 20 hours, depending on the setting.

Q: Is it easy to use?

A: Yes, the BugBulb is very easy to use. Simply connect the included USB charger to charge the battery, set it up wherever you’d like to use it, turn it on, choose your desired setting, and it will start providing powerful protection. When you’re using it, turn it off, empty out the collection tray, and store it for next time.

Q: Where can I purchase the BugBulb?

A: BugBulb can only be purchased via the manufacturer’s official website . The reason for this is to avoid knock-off products, so there’s no need to worry about being fooled by cheap and ineffective imitations. The manufacturer does offer fast shipping and for a limited time, is offering a 50 percent discount.

Q: What is the satisfaction guarantee?

A: The BugBulb is backed by a 100 percent, iron-clad satisfaction guarantee. If for any reason you aren’t completely satisfied with the BugBulb, simply contact the manufacturer within 30 days of your purchase and you’ll receive a full, 100 percent, no questions asked refund.

Q: Is the BugBulb really safe?

A: Absolutely. Since it doesn’t use any insecticides or pesticides, there aren’t any harmful chemicals or toxins to worry about. And because the electrical grid is so gentle, it won’t harm humans or pets.

Final Thoughts: Is the BugBulb Worth It?

The BugBulb is one of the most effective bug zapper products on the market. Thanks to the patented technology, it’s highly effective at eliminating various types of flying pests, such as mosquitoes, flies, and moths. It also functions as a light source, so it serves two functions in one compact, easy-to-use, portable device. Given all of the benefits it offers and the fact that it’s backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee, in our opinion, it’s worth trying.

