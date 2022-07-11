Build your home in the heart of Greater Noida with the top-notch infrastructure by Renowned Group

Renowned Group, a leading real estate company based in Delhi NCR is founded on a reputation in the year 2013 by Shailender Sharma, for excellence with a commitment to exceeding customers’ aspirations and bringing luxury homes at an affordable cost in the heart of Greater Noida.

Providing the latest facilities and sleek designs, Renowned Group has been a successful part of many projects in the commercial, retail and residential real estate segment since 2013, boasting over 9 years of work expertise in building. Renowned Group strives to be the customer’s first option with a promise of value for money and on-time delivery that has become a few more reasons for the customers to buy with them.

Since the Renowned Group's inception in 2013, it has worked to achieve benchmark quality, a customer-centric approach, steadfast corporate ethics, timeless ideals, and openness in all facets of company activity. As a result, it has become India's most popular real estate brand. They have a reputation for openness and innovation, and some of their completed projects include residences, villas, and retail locations. The long-term objective or aim of Renowned Group is to continue providing top-notch infrastructure, first-rate amenities, and new city landmarks. Through innovation, the business keeps leading the sector.

Mr. Shailender Sharma says “By making the comfort and luxury of any expensive residences accessible to everyone, we hope to take the lead in the residential industry. We strive for excellence in all we do, and it is our goal to offer a charming lifestyle that welcomes you with meticulous landscaping and cheery surroundings. We are now moving forward to create new landmarks by introducing you to a higher standard of luxury living. Our top concern is ensuring that each of our clients is completely satisfied by comprehending their demands, and our highly qualified and experienced team is what sets us apart from the competition.”

The most cost-effective residential property in Delhi NCR is the Renowned Group's prestigious "Renowned Srishti," which is located at the horizon of the Republic in Noida. Renowned Srishti at Crossings Republic, which offers the first Ground - 2 Independent floors of its kind at such an extraordinary price in a 6.75-acre Gated community, serves as an ideal entryway to the kind of life you have unquestionably anticipated. Famous Srishti's individual floors are especially designed for people who are accustomed to living luxuriously and uniquely. The 2 and 3 BHK Independent floors in the first gated community of its kind are aesthetically pleasing and well-equipped with ultra-modern upgrades, security features, and high-quality equipment fittings.

Draw near to nature and listen to its tune by spending some quality time in well-exposed out-front grass and delightful finishing improved porch. Srishti Premium floor locality is well connected to the rest of the city via various modes of transportation and in close proximity to numerous civic utilities. It is 5 min from Sector 62Noida and 2 min from Gaur City Noida Extension. The ‘Renowned Srishti’ is well connected by various modes of transportation with close proximity to various civic utilities surrounded by schools, malls, markets, and residential areas. Srishti Independent floors aim to become an enviable living address as it is dotted with a shopping complex and convenience store catering to every need of customers.

Renowned Group has been able to record high sales despite the pandemic that has severely affected the real estate business because it already has a solid customer base. Building your dream house is a significant decision that requires careful consideration before making your best choice. Choosing the correct builder can make your project more pleasant and reduce your struggle, whether it's a little house or a luxurious bungalow. With boundless experience in Building Luxury homes, residential apartments, commercial projects, and more, Renowned Group stood apart from the noise!

Visit - https://renownedgroup.co.in/