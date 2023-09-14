Building Advanced Computational Abilities To Revolutionise The Industry: One-Year Msc Aerospace Computational Engineering By Cranfield University

Aspiring candidates who want to be part of the long-standing legacy of Cranfield University, which is known for fostering both academic rigour and industry-specific skills, must note that the programme is set to commence its new batch in September.

MSc Aerospace Computational Engineering by Cranfield University

One of the foremost UK-based institutes, Cranfield University, has invited applications for its one-year Master's programme in Aerospace Computational Engineering . This programme is geared towards preparing candidates to meet the growing demand for digital techniques for aerospace applications, design and testing in the industry. The cross-disciplinary programme is focused on imparting not just advanced computational abilities specific to the aerospace domain, but also a keen knowledge of solid and fluid dynamics, among other essential aerospace engineering core topics.

The dynamic industry has already begun demanding mathematically and computationally-savvy engineers who can ride the digital wave and offer innovative and cutting-edge solutions to ever-changing industry challenges. In the wake of this wave of change, interested applicants can begin the application process by visiting the application link .

About the programme, Dr Laszlo Konozsy, senior lecturer, said, "The MSc in Aerospace Computational Engineering is Cranfield University’s answer to the growing demand for experts in the aerospace industry, which is undergoing a massive change. We look forward to teaching individuals who will disrupt the industry by leveraging our multi-disciplinary pedagogy, and contribute majorly to the evolving domain. Consequently, we have, in this programme, striven to strike the perfect balance between thorough academics and industry-relevant skills, which reflects Cranfield University’s legacy of excellence. Our vision is to bring about a computational revolution in the aerospace industry via our industry-ready cohort."

Considering the programme combines knowledge of physics, computer science, mathematics and engineering skills, Cranfield University has invited an eclectic array of applicants from different STEM backgrounds, including engineers, and students of mathematics and computer science. Further, characteristic of Cranfield University programmes, the MSc degree in Aerospace Computational Engineering has a strong focus on industry applications due to which 60 per cent of the course credit requirements are project-based. To elaborate, 20 and 40 per cent of the total programme credits come from a group and individual project, respectively. The projects not only sharpen the much-needed research skills of the cohort but also foster a valuable opportunity to collaborate.

On the other hand, the Master's programme in Aerospace Computational Engineering, taught by industry experts, also has a strong academic foundation. In terms of theoretical teaching, 40% of the total credits consist of intensive modules on topics such as Modelling Approaches for Aerospace Applications, Computational Aerodynamics, Computational Engineering Structures, C++ Programming, and CAD & Airframe Design, among others. Moreover, adding to the heft of the programme, it is worth noting that along with strong research and academic experience under their belt, the course instructors have an insider’s view of the industry. In addition to their academic credentials, the faculty members draw from their stints as tutors with major players in the domain, such as Airbus, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, ESDU, European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC), Jaguar Land Rover, BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, MBDA, MoD and SEA, among others.

Moreover, given that the coursework is painstakingly updated regularly, Cranfield University envisions the programme as the perfect gateway to attractive industry positions; already many alumni of the programme have been successfully employed with industry giants. Another highlight of the programme is that many of the modules are jointly taught for the cohort of the MSc in Computational Fluid Dynamics and the MSc in Computational and Software Techniques in Engineering . As a result, the candidates will get the unique scope of exchanging ideas with those who have expertise in an allied domain. Similarly, the programme itself, owing to its advanced academic thrust, could be an attractive executive education opportunity for those already in the industry and are looking to progress further in the aerospace industry. Thus, the insights of the experienced candidates could enhance the overall outcome of the programme, leading to first-rate peer-to-peer learning.

On that note, it is worth saying that, being committed to furthering its legacy of excellence, Cranfield University goes beyond its array of great faculty members and attracts promising students across the globe. To facilitate the educational journey of the cohort, the university offers scholarships of up to £5,000 to talented candidates, denoting its student-centric pedagogy.

To conclude, it is worth saying that in addition to world-class infrastructure and impressive faculty members, Cranfield University offers a diverse campus and in the coming years too, the institution is poised to offer a solid platform to its cohort and be a leading institution in the UK and around the globe.

For more information, please visit: Cranfield University