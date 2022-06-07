CanTicket Founder: Time Tracking isn't about productivity, it’s about identifying Inefficiencies

Have you ever asked, or been asked, “how long did that take?”. This type of question is not intended to make the recipient feel anxious or overwhelmed. It is used when someone (usually a manager) wants to quantify a task or project's performance, and in most cases it is not to be intimidating. However it can sound like it if you don’t understand the context behind the query.



Businesses globally have been forced to embrace digital solutions faster than any other business trend over the past decade. With consistent discussions around the Great Resignation, working from home and the hybrid work model the reality is that the cost of “going digital” is expensive. Small businesses in particular are left to find software or workarounds to fill the gaps and many solutions they have to choose from have been designed for large scale enterprises and agile teams.

Cassandra Cadorin of CanTicket shares “There is a common misconception that time tracking is designed to manage an individual's productivity. However the reality is, time tracking gives business owners the insight and understanding to evaluate a project's profit and loss based on how much time went into it”. She goes on to further discuss that Business owners and Managers are already aware that time means money. And that they also understand that over-servicing or demanding clients need to be identified and managed to keep their business profitable.

Cassandra, identified early on that the SaaS industry is both the problem and the solution when it comes to creating inefficiencies in businesses. Across the globe businesses were sending employees home during the world pandemic and presenting them with the software solutions to accommodate the working from home model to keep their businesses moving. However now with the hindsight of managing fully remote teams, the issue comes down to money and who can solve the problem you are having right now.

Project management and time tracking tools are designed to help businesses do more, increase workflow and connect teams. When interviewing businesses and individuals about the SaaS tools in their organisations Cassandra of CanTicket found the feedback to be varied at the different user levels. For business owners they wanted the staff to use the platforms they have. Managers wanted to create detailed productivity reports and reduce Account Management stress and Fulfilment teams wanted more simplicity to get their job done and move forward.

In a recent conversation with a platform user, Cassandra learned they decided to move to CanTicket as they had been over-serving clients for several months and had estimated to have lost over $50,000 in revenue in Account Management and onboarding fees.

CanTicket is a relatively new Time and Job Bag software tool for small teams of 1-40 who want to reduce costly subscription tools and streamline their teams job bag systems. With native time tracking, detailed reporting and the ability to give clients, teams and contractors different levels of access. The future of CanTicket is very bright and will revolutionize how small teams use technology to do more with less.