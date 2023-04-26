DaveAI, a self-learning AI platform, changes the face of the Metaverse Sector

As a result, people have a lot of faith in technological developments. Most of us, however, believe that AI will never be able to demonstrate a human-like brain and drive sales in real-time. But, with the introduction of AI platforms like DaveAI, this has become true, even in India.

DaveAI, an AI-powered sales augmentation platform, has made this unbelievable fact a reality by utilising proprietary technology that aids in the understanding and influence of customer journeys in real time.

About the company

DaveAI, a full stack experience creator platform, aims to bridge the gap between an assisted offline sales experience and self-discovery online by using digital twins of physical sales spaces powered by virtual AI avatars. DaveAI's virtual avatars imitate a human sales brain to have personalised conversations that encourage customers to make wise purchase choices and visualise products in a virtual environment.

The company began with a mission to help enterprises sell more and better, with a vision to be the preferred Sales Augmentation Platform, democratising AI.

Today, DaveAI has had a significant effect on the Indian market, seizing a $90 billion opportunity and standing out from its competitors, thanks to its distinctive visual identity.

While DaveAI is currently expanding into the Middle East, North America, and Southeast Asia, it remains dedicated to providing immersive experiences that allow users to connect and interact in novel ways. DaveAI is building a stable customer base and establishing its brand in the quickly growing metaverse sector through targeted marketing and strategic partnerships.

About the Founders

DaveAI was founded in 2016 by Ananthakrishnan Gopal, an AI, ML, and NLP expert, Ashok Balasundaram, a domain expert, and Sriram P H, a business development professional. Ananthkrishnan received his MSc from the Indian Institute of Science and his bachelor's degree in engineering from the Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, whereas Sriram received his B tech and MBA from Anna University and the ICFAI Business School, and Ashok earned his Engineering degree from Anna University and has over 15 years of work experience. While Sriram assists businesses in augmenting physical retail locations with intelligent and immersive product discovery experiences, Ananthkrishnan concentrates on human-machine speech communications, while Ashok runs the company's retail domain practice. Ananthkrishnan and Sriram began their careers with Slurpyn.com, a personalised food subscription network powered by AI, before starting DaveAI, while Ashok Balasundaram has several major achievements in his name, including launching 'Safeguard,' a household name in India. Their combined knowledge and skills have enabled the revolution of humanising digital experience.

USPs & specialities of DaveAI

DaveAI is a self-learning system powered by genetic algorithms for online learning and deep neural networks. By removing cold start issues during the initial stages with little data and lean scaling without the need for an army of data scientists to adjust algorithms, it outperforms traditional AI systems in terms of efficiency and efficacy. DaveAI's ability to deploy the platform optimised at the edge as well as humanizing digital points are one of its key differentiators. DaveAI is powered by an empathetic AI, which is a cutting-edge technology platform powered by its building blocks, which include speech and natural language processing (NLP), 3D visualization, computer vision, and an AI sales brain.

DaveAI's ingenious patent allows it to generate online learning genetic algorithms that can start making predictions with minimal data and learn on the fly. The in-house Speech & NLP System enables human-like two-way natural language conversations.

A step towards sustainability

Global researchers and scientists believe that Artificial Intelligence and Big Data will play a significant role in combating climate change and environmental hazards and help reduce power consumption. The problem-solving approach can be made faster, more efficient, and more productive with the help of AI.

As a result, DaveAI will play a key role in facilitating these initiatives and advancing global efforts to stabilise and regulate environmental conditions. AI and machine learning can be used to implement more sustainable practices and make better consumption decisions. Therefore, the more we use AI to analyse the present and predict the future, the better our chances of creating a bright future with sustainable and green energy sources.