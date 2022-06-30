Dennis Loos - a networking marketing expert based out of Dubai shares how he has been inspired by the likes of Alex Reinhardt and Jeff Bezos

Becoming an entrepreneur is the dream for countless people across the globe but not everyone is able to overcome each and every hurdle that inevitably comes along the journey. Many people give up before reaching their goals but the few that do surpass every hurdle and face all the challenges head-on are the ones who become the most successful entrepreneurs.

One such example is Dennis Loos. Dennis is a Dubai-based entrepreneur and network marketing expert who has well over 5 years of experience in the field and has become one of the most prominent network marketing figures in the industry. Since he, began his journey, he has helped countless people and businesses alike by helping them grow and widen their reach and maximize visibility using a mix of traditional as well as new-age marketing tools.

When asked about his journey and why he chose to become a network marketer, he said that it is a much more lucrative field and also because he enjoys loves networking so he made it his career. He also spoke about his dream of becoming the world’s first network marketing billionaire and continued to talk about his inspiration in life.

Dennis added, “I’m inspired by Jordan Belfort, Jeff Bezos, and Alex Reinhardt because they are all entrepreneurs who have achieved incredible success despite not knowing how to code or be technical at all at the beginning of their careers! They just saw an opportunity to make money and took it. They were brave enough to step outside of their comfort zone and invest their time into something that could potentially change their lives forever.”