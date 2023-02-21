Driven by the constant need to create, meet Anoop Mohan.

Anoop Mohan radiates his passion for building, fixing, and creating things and has already created a much buzz-worthy name in journalism and photography.

Entering desired industries is no walk in the park for anyone across the world. Still, there have been a few courageous souls who thriving on their guts and ability to make bold choices have tried to pave their own path to growth and success all on their own. It is nothing less than a daunting challenge to get into one’s chosen niches and then go ahead in becoming influential figures in the same, especially as young talented beings. However, we were stunned to know how a determined talent Anoop Mohan did exactly that and went ahead in building his career of choice in journalism and photography.



Anoop Mohan has been one of those rare gems in the creative fields who not only had great visions of him offering value to people through his work but also had the innate skills and talents to make it a reality. Today, he has become a buzz-worthy name in journalism and photography for all the right reasons. He has made headlines being a photojournalist and video editor, web designer, and developer.



Starting as a video editor in 2004, he gained excellent experience and, in 2005, worked as an assistant film editor with famous editors of the Malayalam industry like Mahesh Narayan, Vijayakumar, and K. Sreenivasan. He also worked as an editor for WE Television till 2012. Anoop Mohan, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India, recalls how he thought it was the right time to venture on his own and start his own company, which led him to start “Film Flicks” in 2012 as a journalist and content creator.



Over the years, he has dived deep into journalism and WordPress/PHP and has also been consulting in the same. What has attracted major attention of people toward him is how he has remained driven by a constant need to create, be it around the house, designing or coding. For more than 12 years, he has been building things on the web, where he has showcased his A-game in making event posters and putting together dashboard web applications, building almost every size and type of a WordPress site, among many other things.



As a video editor, photojournalist, and expert in the world of digital, Anoop Mohan (@filmyanoop) still thinks he has just begun.