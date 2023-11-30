Breaking News
Evan Luthra Architect of Innovation Clinches Tech Influencer of 2023 Title at Prestigious Entrepreneur Influencers Awards

Updated on: 30 November,2023 03:32 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Evan Luthra's journey is a testament to his unconventional approach, characterized by authenticity and an unwavering commitment to making a meaningful impact.


In a groundbreaking recognition, Evan Luthra, the visionary founder of CasaNFT, has been crowned the "Tech Influencer of the Year" by Entrepreneur India at the coveted Influencers Awards. Departing from the norm, Luthra's ascent to this accolade is not tethered to fleeting social media trends but is firmly rooted in his strategic investment and support for over 500 emerging tech startups.


What sets Luthra apart in the dynamic landscape of the technology sector is his unwavering commitment to infusing life with innovation. This philosophy transcends conventional metrics of online influence, focusing on impactful engagement that leaves an enduring imprint on the tech industry. Remarkably, this ethos has propelled him to the status of a billionaire before hitting thirty.


During the awards ceremony, Luthra humbly shared the spotlight with the broader tech community, stating, "This award is mine as much as it is theirs. An 'influencer' without a community is a voice without an echo." Beyond his entrepreneurial endeavors, Luthra is a respected speaker, gracing prestigious stages at the United Nations, Google, and various universities, cementing his mark on the global tech discourse. His dual feature in Forbes 30 under 30 underscores his far-reaching influence and foresight.


Evan Luthra's journey is a testament to his unconventional approach, characterized by authenticity and an unwavering commitment to making a meaningful impact. Steering clear of the transient allure of popularity, he charts a course for enduring influence in the tech world. With a robust Instagram following of 2 million and a pivotal role in shaping tech culture, Luthra stands as an emblem of innovation, inspiring generations to leave their indelible mark on the technology frontier.

 

