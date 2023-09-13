Every Trader Must Have These 3 Coins in His Crypto Portfolio – Filecoin, Avalanche, Tradecurve Markets

Learn about the potential of Filecoin, Avalanche Crypto, and Tradecurve Markets as valuable additions to your crypto portfolio.

Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL), Avalanche Crypto (AVAX), and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) - are three must-have coins that deserve a spot in every trader's crypto portfolio. As the market continues to mature, these promising projects offer innovation and practical solutions to existing challenges. Today, we will explore what makes them unique and their growth potential in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary

Filecoin reveals the FVM Genesis Accelerator

Avalanche Crypto price prediction

Tradecurve Markets to become a dominant force in the online trading market

>>Register For The Tradecurve Markets Presale<<

How High Can Filecoin (FIL) Go?

Filecoin (FIL) is a groundbreaking project that addresses the growing need for decentralized and secure data storage. Traditional cloud storage solutions have data security, control, and scalability limitations. These areas are where Filecoin shines.

Recently, Filecoin revealed the Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM) Genesis Accelerator in partnership with LongHashX. As a result, the Filecoin price increased. In fact, it now sits at $4.15 with a market cap of $1.8B, up 0.92% in the past 24 hours.

Moreover, the trading volume of Filecoin jumped by 113% at that same time, reaching $181,488,031. Due to all these reasons, experts forecast a rise to $5.46 for Filecoin by the end of 2023.

Avalanche Crypto (AVAX): Redefining Blockchain Scalability and Interoperability

Scalability and interoperability remain significant challenges in the blockchain space. And Avalanche Crypto (AVAX) aims to address these issues. It offers a high-performance platform that can process thousands of transactions per second (TPS) while maintaining low fees.

Currently, the Avalanche Crypto price is $12.65 with a market cap of $4.3B, rising 0.63% overnight. Furthermore, the 24-hour trading volume of Avalanche Crypto pumped by 1.16%, now sitting at $119,331,831.

Also, the technical analysis of Avalanche Crypto paints a bullish picture. In other words, its moving averages and technical indicators show strong buy signals. Therefore, analysts in the field remain bullish for Avalanche Crypto - predicting a surge to $16.26 by December 2023.

>>Register For The Tradecurve Markets Presale<<

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV): Revolutionizing Online Trading with Innovation

In April 2022, daily transactions on the global FX markets surpassed $7.5T, and the Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) team took notice. Tapping into just 1% of this booming market can bring millions, exactly what Tradecurve Markets plans to do. By creating a hybrid trading platform where users can trade all derivatives on one account - Tradecurve Markets could dominate the market.

Recent events like the FTX collapse have highlighted the importance of transparency in the crypto industry. Tradecurve Markets recognizes this concern and takes it further by implementing its Proof of Reserves. This innovative feature ensures that the platform's users can verify the existence of their funds at any given time, fostering a higher level of trust and accountability.

Additionally, many trading platforms require intrusive KYC checks, compromising user privacy and creating barriers to entry. Tradecurve Markets disrupts this norm by offering a platform that doesn't mandate sign-up KYC checks. This approach enables users to connect their wallets, deposit crypto, and start trading while being anonymous.

The platform's native token, TCRV, costs just $0.025 and is now in Stage 5 of its presale. What separates it from Filecoin and Avalanche Crypto is its $45M market cap. To clarify, it will surge much faster as fewer new funds are needed. With this in mind, experts forecast a 50x surge before its presale ends.

For more information about the Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) presale:

Website: https://tradecurvemarkets.com/

Buy presale: https://app.tradecurvemarkets.com/sign-up

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”