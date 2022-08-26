From finding a house to building with style, Multidisciplinary firm TAS World provides all under one roof

Investing in one way or another helps create a strong foothold in this ever-evolving financial world. There are a plethora of ways one can invest their money, some prefer to invest in crypto while others in gold.

However, out of all these, it is Real Estate that gets the highest regard due to its great ROI (Return on investment). Investing in Real Estate allows diversification of assets, it quickly doubles the income and provides a great inflation hedge. Additionally, it also helps a person save themselves from paying high-income taxes. With the rise in people’s income, there has been a staggering demand in the rise of Real Estate properties and unlike the general public perception, it is a broad segment with a plethora of aspects. Combining all of them and bringing all experts in Architecture, Project Management and Interior Design under one roof is TAS World, a multidisciplinary Real Estate firm that assists homebuyers with everything that goes into making a perfect Dream Home.

Incepted in 2014, TAS World has been setting a benchmark in the industry of Real Estate with its exceptional services. The multidisciplinary firm that is based in the National Capital provides complete Real Estate Project Management. Led by young entrepreneurs Ankit Sachdeva and Anmol Sachdeva, the team of experts at the TAS World provides solutions related to Architecture, Interior Design, Project Management, Real Estate Development and Structural Engineering. From giving the best in class design and services to executing them to making your dream place, there is nothing that TAS World leaves.

The Co-founders Ankit Sachdeva and Anmol Sachdeva are both acing in their field of expertise and helping TAS World run swiftly. Ankit Sachdeva, a Real-Estate Developer has the upper hand in the area of Real Estate due to his 10+ years of experience in the industry. With extensive knowledge and experience, the virtuous has effectively and efficiently brought revolutionary changes in the realm of Real Estate. On the other hand, his brother, Anmol Sachdeva, an architect who is skilled in Architectural Designing, Sustainable Designing, Urban Designing, Sustainability, and Interior Designing. He makes sure that each of his designs has the client's vision and demonstrates his personal touch as well.

Talking about TAS World, the Co-founder Ankit Sachdeva says, “TAS World was started by us with a motive of solving all the issues people face for availing niche Real Estate solutions in one place. We, at TAS World, along with our expert team, help our clients from all over the nation in getting the quality designs they desire. We have been in the industry since 2014 and over the years there have been many changes in the industry and we at TAS World have incorporated ourselves with each of them as we believe that each day we can learn something new.”

Taking forward the thoughts of Ankit Sachdeva, Co-founder Anmol Sachdeva stated, “We at TAS World thrive to create one-of-a-kind world-class designs. Our goal is to build a brand that provides a hassle-free experience for every user along with providing our clients with luxury, affordability, and comfort, all under a single roof. In the near future, we only plan to go upward and extend our horizons and catering to the same, we are expanding our team and hiring about 100 people by the year 2023. We also intend on opening five new offices in a few of the metropolitan cities.”

TAS World is leaving no stones unturned on its way to evolution and development. When someone plans to invest in a place that they can call home, they look at every aspect very closely. From Architectural Services to Interior Designers to Project Managers and all this can be the reason for uninvited chaos. However, with TAS World, each of the aspects is covered and all the particular details are kept in mind. They consider style, ergonomics, functional performance, manufacturing efficiency, and sustainability while designing package solutions for their clients. Furthermore, this is what has assisted them in getting a trustworthy name in the sector while emerging as the one-stop solution for Project Management.

