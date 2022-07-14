Gorilix outperforms Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA)

When looking for cryptos that could change the future, we often hear about Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA).

While the popular tokens are considered game-changers by most, they are both being outperformed by the new kid on the block Gorilix (SILVA), a token from Gorilix Defi that aims to establish itself as a part of crypto portfolios worldwide as part of the companies mission to put financial power in the hands of its holders.

In 2021 Ripple launched the XRP Ledger (XRPL. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, the XRPL uses a unique Federated Consensus mechanism as its method of validating transactions. Transactions are confirmed on the XRPL through a consensus protocol, in which designated independent servers called validators agree on the order and outcome of XRP transactions. All servers in the network process each transaction according to the same rules, and any transaction that follows the protocol is confirmed immediately. Despite this innovative way of functioning, XRPS performance has been lackluster in recent months. Dropping from $0.8975 per XRP to its current level of $0.31, less than 10% of its all-time high reached in 2017.

Cardano (ADA) was founded by Charles Hoskinson, one of the Ethereum co-founders, to create the Cardano blockchain platform to bring about positive global change. Despite the crypto’s ambitions, it has also seen its price fall dramatically this year from a high of $1.6028 down to its current level of $0.4287 per ADA token.

Gorilix (SILVA), by comparison, has fared much better going on to real its current peak price of $0.02618, up nearly 230% from its launch price of $0.008 just a month ago.

SILVA is the flagship token of the Gorilix Defi platform. A platform that boldly allows its customers to become their own DeFi banks and put their idle crypto holdings into use. With Gorilix, you will be able to lend, borrow and save. In lending and saving, customers can earn income from their holdings in the form of interest payments.

SILVA is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token that enables community governance of the Gorilix DeFi protocol. SILVA will use Ethereum’s Virtual Machine to increase cross-chain compatibility with alternative blockchains such as Binance Smart Chain and the Polygon network.

If trends continue the way they are with powerhouses like XRP and ADA continuing to face tough times, then fledgling tokens such as SILVA could be looked at like a lifeboat during this time providing high growth returns amid the turbulent market.

