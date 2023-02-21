How Are Layoffs Causing Mental Issues & How My Fit Brain Can Help You Remain Sane? - Let’s Know More!

Mass layoffs have left several people stranded, without a job, and a heightened sense of self-doubt, anxiety, stress, and even anger.

It is important to deal with the mental health impact of losing your job positively. Layoffs are already the buzzword and hashtag of the season currently, but that does not mean you lose your sanity.

As tech giants like Twitter met Disney and Amazon and, among other big and small fishes in the business ecosystem, went on a firing spree that left several employees mentally and emotionally wounded. For some people, the financial anxiety of losing a job is just the real pitch. But for most people, the emotional upheaval that a layoff gets along is a deeper wound that takes a lot of time to heal.

The Disaster of Layoffs and How It Is Impacting Mental Health?

The global tech sector layoffs continue, and tech giants including Spotify and IBM were just a few companies that announced huge layoffs this week. At least 58,000 workers globally in tech-based companies have been laid off in mass job cuts in 2023. This news is per the CrunchBase news tally, and the year is just starting. The number includes a 3900% cut by IBM and 3000 personal layoff announcements by SAP. More than 1,40,000 jobs were slashed from the public last year, and they were forced to confront rising inflation and a huge stock market.

The economy has come to reckon with a massive culture of overzealous hiring and soaring valuation, and startups are currently forced to carry themselves through the frosty market. Tech companies as big as Karta have slashed jobs, causing huge mental health issues.

Where companies like to go, and mechanics have announced that they will lay off 70% of their employees, and SoftBank pulled out a funding deal in Sequoia-based startup. At the same time, swiggy will back 380 employees as the company's food delivery business has been growing slower than expected. Dunzo is a reliance retail back company that laid off around 3% of its employees last week as the quick commerce platform is cutting costs elsewhere.

What is the impact of layoffs on mental well-being?



1. Extreme depression amongst the people who got laid off

Depression is one of the most common health-related issues in the workforce. It is completely OK to be depressed after losing your job. Still, depression can lead to a loss of productivity, and you might feel aimless and restless, experiencing low morale when it comes to depression due to the mass layoff. You should know why antidepressants are used for depression and how they can be effective.

Depression leads to several issues in life. You end up losing yourself, and instead of getting back to life and feeling confident, you end up spending your days at home isolated. Instead of being disconnected from your loved ones, you should not lose hope and be confident. There is always a silver lining in every dark cloud, so keeping hope, you should apply for jobs available out there as the recession is not here to stay always. You should check out the new job openings and go through the market trends daily to come out of this depression.

2. Anxiety can kick in due to uncertainty.

Symptoms, treatment options, and study findings for depression and anxiety are likely to overlap, but you need to know that both anxiety and depression are two different things. Anxiety and depressive disorders share several common symptoms like low morale, nervousness, irritability, and lack of concentration that are prevalent in depressive patients and appear in patients dealing with anxiety-filled at the same time; work-related stressors affect people's anxiety in the same way as those with depression.

It is normal to feel anxious when you are going through a layoff, but that does not mean you would give up on the situation; instead, you should Connect with somebody who can reassure you. When going through anxiety, you would stop looking at new projects, and excessive worry is a distinctive symptom of this issue. If you are suffering from anxiety, you can also see a severe impairment in your daily functioning as it can spiral out of control very easily and partly because it manifests in physical symptoms like stomach ache, headache, neck-shoulder pain, and a lot of other ailments.

3. Fear of society judging you during these tough times:

One of the biggest fears people have is what would society feel or judge them when they are laid off. There is immense peer pressure which makes people get into self-doubt so often. This self-doubt can be very dangerous as it affects the mental well-being of an individual, and they end up lacking immense motivation for the future.

Above all, the first step is to acknowledge your feelings, and it is also OK to seek social and professional support to start rebuilding your life. If your layoff makes you anxious, you need to look no further. You can visit My Fit Brain and get your hands on the latest blogs to help you regain your confidence in life.

4. Affects the health of an individual severely:

Due to layoffs, mental health goes for a toss due to overthinking, depression, anxiety, and whatnot. But, the health of the individual who gets laid off does get affected. As per research, it has been claimed that out of the people who got laid off recently, 50% of them have seen their health deteriorate significantly.

Multiple factors lead to an individual's poor health during these tough times, but of course, the primary reason is the fear of losing their job and income. Recently there have been such people who have been laid off, who were the sole earners of their families, and it is the pressure that reacts to their health.

How can My Fit Brain help you as a support system in dealiung with your mental health issues?

My Fit Brain, as the name suggests, is one of the leading online platforms on a mission to spread as much positivity as possible and provide people with the best online counseling. Tough times do come for everyone, but you should have the courage to be positive and move ahead. Here at My Fit Brain, they offer a variety of mental health services that help you improve your life. They are the best mental health platform in India and provide the Best online counseling in India sessions to individuals who are going through a rough phase. Their counselors are trained professionals who will help you with any kind of problem you may be facing in your life.

Here is how you can benefit from My Fit Brain during times when people are Stressed and Depressed!



1. They provide Depression counseling by experts



Depression is a severe mood disorder, and several adults go through it, especially during the layoff term. Depression counseling is offered in My Fit Brain, and the length and severity of the symptoms and episodes of depression determine the therapy type. If you have been depressed for a long time and the symptoms are severe, working with a psychiatrist or psychologist would be important, and My Fit Brain is your best bet.

During counseling, the therapist will use the therapy to help you understand and work through the issues impacting you negatively. They aim to listen, provide feedback and work with you to develop great strategies. They will also evaluate the progress and adjust the sessions accordingly. You might be asked to do some homework and extend the learning from the counseling sessions. The therapist can help you change negative thinking that might make the symptoms of depression worse.

2. Anxiety counseling can help you stay perfect!

Anxiety disorders differ considerably, so therapy must be customized to your specific symptoms and diagnosis. As experts have your back, you don't need to stress if you are going through layoff anxiety. Experts at My Fit Brain offer cognitive behavioral therapy for anxiety disorder.

This therapy will address negative patterns and distortions in how you view the world and yourself. This therapy will examine how negative thoughts contribute to your anxiety. Behavioral therapy examines how you behave and react in situations while triggering anxiety.

3. You can get emotional support from their therapists.

Feeling upset, scared, and angry after a layoff is normal, so you should not try to bottle up your emotions. Instead, allowing yourself to grieve and process your emotions would be best. You can lean on your friends and family for emotional support during challenging times. It would be best never to underestimate the importance of a strong support system as you grapple with the mental health impact of losing your job.

My Fit Brain is the one-stop online platform that helps people speak positively. It acts as a virtual friend by giving out positive articles and blogs. Moreover, there are experts here who leave no stone unturned in providing the most promising services which help the mental spade in check.

4. My Fit Brain Helps Find a new purpose in life

Once you have had time to process the layoff, start thinking about what is next that you want to achieve, what your goals are, and how you can achieve them. You can connect with My Fit Brain experts to help you regain your lost confidence.

The professionals at My Fit Brain are on a mission to build a community where people can get all the needed help.

My Fit Brain - A Virtual Helping Hand During Tough Times!

Above all, you must know that self-confidence is the key to surviving layoffs. Your greatest strengths when you might feel your weakest would be self-belief and self-confidence. If a company has decided for some reason to lay off a percentage of people and you are also one of them does not mean that you are not worth it.

Remember, it would not take anything away from your skillset, past success, and ability. The belief is an absolute must to deal with layoff stress and anxiety. Everybody can experience layoff anxiety, but you must focus on what you can control. In this case, you have to focus on your thoughts. If you feel that you are going through continuous stress affecting your quality of life, you talk to experts who can help you deal with all sorts of mental health issues. But the counselors and experts of My Fit Brain have totally changed your grief into happiness and helped you lead a better life.

Say No To Stress and choose the best! - My Fit Brain!