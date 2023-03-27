Humcen Global IP Wins Second Runner Up In Startup Grand Slam At World Blockchain Summit, Dubai

Humcen Global CEO Sasikumar with WBS Panellist.

HumCen Global IP , an IP marketplace startup, has been named the Second Runner Up in StartUp Grand Slam hosted by World Blockchain Summit held at Atlantis, the Palm, Dubai. Out of many entries, 14 startups were shortlisted for the finale, and HumCen Global IP was one of the winners due to its unique value proposition that outshone other participating startups.

HumCen Global IP platform driven by Blockchain Technology will revolutionize the IP industry globally, with its innovative features providing a game changer for businesses seeking to protect their intellectual property. Esteemed judges from top investment firms participated, including Ghaf Capital Partners, Cypher Capital, Princeton Venture Capital, TDefi Crypto, and Incubator Advisory.

Humcen Global Cross Border IP Platform

Backed by strong industry mentors, Mr. Sonny Verueco and Mr. Madhu GN, through their Advisory, HumCen Global IP is making a mark and positioning the company for success.

HumCen Global IP is in talks with TDefi Capital, Princeton Venture Capital, Mission Unicorn VC arm, and CEOs of unicorn startups for fundraising. The company plans to build the first-of-its-kind global IP marketplace to make it truly global.

"We are proud of what we have achieved so far and look forward to the continued success of HumCen Global IP," said the founder.

HumCen Global IP is composed to transform the IP industry and make it more accessible and secure for businesses across the globe.