Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC gets set to tackle potholes early this year
Mumbai: All wards have Covid-19 cases; only one critical
Mumbai: City gardens to get toilets, drinking water, assures CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai Crime: Customs clearing agents held for doing drug cartel’s bidding
Mumbai: Police suspect plan to frame Amruta Fadnavis hatched since 2021
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > I want to do good work in the industry and carve a niche for myself says Ananya Raj on the success of her latest song Ghalib

"I want to do good work in the industry and carve a niche for myself" says Ananya Raj on the success of her latest song “Ghalib”

Updated on: 22 March,2023 04:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Blaming her appealing looks, the upfront ambitious model & actress has triumphed upon the hearts of millions with her film debut as a lead opposite Kunal Roy Kapoor in an Indie film titled as ‘The Final Exit’ in 2018.


Riding high on the success of her latest musical outing “Ghalib”, Ananya Raj is over the moon with the accolades being bombarded on her for her performance in the song. Released under one of the most prestigious music labels- Zee Music Company, “Ghalib” is Ananya’s first outing as a Director and Producer.


An avid believer of “Quality over Quantity”, she says "Doing good work is my only agenda, success and praise will therefore follow. I want to do good work in the industry and carve a niche for myself”



Blaming her appealing looks, the upfront ambitious model & actress has triumphed upon the hearts of millions with her film debut as a lead opposite Kunal Roy Kapoor in an Indie film titled as ‘The Final Exit’ in 2018. She was also seen playing one of the primary roles in the movie ‘Ghost’ (2019), produced by Vashu bhagnani . Her last release is ‘Thaggede Le’ (2022) ,a telugu film which is now streaming on Amazon prime.


On her journey to pursue her dreams, she has spelled her brilliance in the field of modelling at the age of 18- Lakme, Coca-Cola, Lux, Samsung , Jabong, Uber, Amazon are some of the prominent brands she had the opportunity to work with as a model.

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK