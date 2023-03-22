"I want to do good work in the industry and carve a niche for myself" says Ananya Raj on the success of her latest song “Ghalib”

Blaming her appealing looks, the upfront ambitious model & actress has triumphed upon the hearts of millions with her film debut as a lead opposite Kunal Roy Kapoor in an Indie film titled as ‘The Final Exit’ in 2018.

Riding high on the success of her latest musical outing “Ghalib”, Ananya Raj is over the moon with the accolades being bombarded on her for her performance in the song. Released under one of the most prestigious music labels- Zee Music Company, “Ghalib” is Ananya’s first outing as a Director and Producer.

An avid believer of “Quality over Quantity”, she says "Doing good work is my only agenda, success and praise will therefore follow. I want to do good work in the industry and carve a niche for myself”

Blaming her appealing looks, the upfront ambitious model & actress has triumphed upon the hearts of millions with her film debut as a lead opposite Kunal Roy Kapoor in an Indie film titled as ‘The Final Exit’ in 2018. She was also seen playing one of the primary roles in the movie ‘Ghost’ (2019), produced by Vashu bhagnani . Her last release is ‘Thaggede Le’ (2022) ,a telugu film which is now streaming on Amazon prime.

On her journey to pursue her dreams, she has spelled her brilliance in the field of modelling at the age of 18- Lakme, Coca-Cola, Lux, Samsung , Jabong, Uber, Amazon are some of the prominent brands she had the opportunity to work with as a model.