In a first of sorts, blockbuster hit song "Tera Hua" from the movie BadBoy, to be showcased at the Zee Cine Awards, Read details

Updated on: 18 March,2023 09:32 PM IST
INBOX PICTURES PVT LTD introducing legendary Actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty & Amrin.

In a first of sorts, blockbuster hit song


They are ready to set the silver screen on fire with his debut film "Bad boy".


The song Tera Hua from the film that is already out to the public is raking millions of views on YouTube and is also a rahe of sorts on Instagram. People are already obsessed with the romantic number and are busy creating reels emulating the sizzling chemistry of Namashi and his leading lady Amrin. The buzz is enormous. 



And now the latest is, this Arijit Singh number will be showcased for the first time at a popular awards show.


Yes, you read that right. Well, for the first time ever, the song will be shown at the Zee Cine Awards to be held on the 18th March, 2023. This event will in turn be privy to millions of viewers on their television sets. This is surely going to be a moment for the Bollywood frat to cherish for a long time. 

For the uninitiated, the songs for the film have been composed by one of the most favourite composers of the Hindi cinema lovers, Himesh Reshammiya who has been known to give massive hits in the past. The viewership of Tera Hua is surely giving a tough competition to his other compositions in terms of its popularity even when the film hasn't yet been released.  

After the Maddening Hit “Tera Hua” the Makers have decided to release next Romantic song from the same film “Alam Na Pucho”will be launched on the 20th March. Sung by Raj Burman and composed by HR, we're sure this track will also be a hot favourite in no time. 

Bad Boy is produced by Sajid Qureshi under the Banner Inbox pictures which has also produced few other Movies like Incar(2023),Nanu ki Janu(2018), FryDay(2018) & Now Next Upcoming BadBoy(2023) directed by legendary Director Rajkumar Santoshi, Starring Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin in the lead roles.

Watch out for the Romantic Comedy “BadBoy” releasing Nationwide in Theatre on 28th of April.

