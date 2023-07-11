Intellinez Systems: Your bridge to seamless Managed IT integration with business centric services

In today's fast-paced digital world, businesses face the ongoing challenge of keeping up with technological advancements while striving for growth.

Many find it difficult to meet their IT needs and risk falling behind their competitors. However, there is a transformative solution that can rejuvenate your IT operations and allow you to focus on your core business goals. Allow us to introduce Intellinez Systems, a recognized startup by the Government of India and a distinguished recipient of The Times Group's prestigious 40 under 40 award, which celebrates the emerging talents and rising stars in the industry.

Managed IT Services by Intellinez Systems offer a plethora of advantages, even if you believe your internal IT structure is sufficient or are concerned about the associated costs. By entrusting your IT support to a trusted third-party provider you gain access to a wealth of expertise and resources tailored to your specific needs, ensuring that your systems are continuously optimised for success.

The demand for managed services has skyrocketed in recent years, with market projections estimating a staggering $356.24 billion industry by 2025. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are driving this growth, seeking to remain competitive but lacking the budget and resources for in-house IT capabilities. By leveraging managed IT services, these SMBs can level the playing field and gain access to the latest technologies.

"Trust, talent, and technology are the core pillars that have helped our organization make a mark for itself globally," says Soumya Prakash Mishra, co-founder and CEO of Intellinez Systems. With a strong foundation built on trust, they believe it is this trust factor that makes people do business with them. By going the extra mile to develop confidence with clients, Intellinez Systems has established high standards for work ethics, integrity, and transparency.

At Intellinez Systems, they understand the importance of people and their contribution to the business. "We involve our employees in the thought process and let them help create the business. Our employee-friendly culture provides a supportive work environment for learning, growth, and fun," shares Kalpana Srivastava, co-founder and COO of Intellinez Systems. This people-first approach has been instrumental in setting their success story.

With deep technical expertise and a team of professionals who have worked with reputed global companies, Intellinez Systems delivers cutting-edge software solutions worldwide. Their services include building and managing high-quality SaaS products, IT consulting, and Microsoft Azure Development Services. They also help global firms establish and operate offshore technology development centers in India, leveraging the country's talent while saving costs and ensuring uncompromising quality.

A significant advantage of managed services is the access to a diverse team of IT specialists, all for a single monthly fee. These experts encompass technical, functional, architectural, and training consultants who possess the knowledge and experience to effectively maintain and optimize your systems. Replicating such comprehensive expertise in-house would be challenging and costly, requiring extensive training and recruitment efforts.

Managed services also offer notable cost savings. Partnering with an MSP like Intellinez allows you to reduce labor costs, eliminate the need for recruiting and training new IT professionals, and transition from a capital expense model to an operational expense model. Additionally, MSPs often have strategic partnerships with software and cloud providers, enabling them to advocate for your business and reduce servicing fees.

"Our company is founded and headed by professionals who have a combined experience of over 30 years in the IT industry," says Soumya Mishra. This expertise enables Intellinez Systems to deliver exceptional software solutions for their clients. By customizing their hiring procedures and compensation packages, they attract and retain the industry's best and most experienced technologists.

Intellinez Systems has a diverse client base across the USA and India. They design, build, and manage software for some of the USA's oldest and leading healthcare recruitment establishments, accounting for over a third of physician recruitment in the country. Kalpana Srivastava proudly informs, "Our client list also features about 12 plus healthcare recruitment associations in the USA."

In the face of the pandemic, Intellinez Systems showcased resilience and transformed their way of providing software services. "The pandemic could not shatter our willpower. It allowed us to transform and digitize our way of providing software services, making us even better than our yesterdays," says Kalpana Srivastava. Their adaptability and commitment to innovation have enabled them to deliver outstanding solutions to their clients.

Looking ahead, Intellinez Systems aims to become a mid-size IT solutions company with a revenue exceeding USD 50 million by 2030. They aspire to be the number one software design and development company in India and global markets. With a focus on high-tech technology learning and implementation opportunities, they aim to contribute to the growth of the IT workforce in India, fostering economic prosperity for society and the country.