Breaking News
Mumbai: Swachhata doots coming in a month
‘How was cage to trap leopard so professionally designed?’
Maharashtra: 50 per cent of new Covid-19 cases are XBB.1.16
Mumbai: BMC awaits railway blocks to go ahead with Gokhale bridge work
Maharashtra: 7,000 erring developers fall in line with RERA rules
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Maniisha Thakkar Building A Solid Cornerstone For Your Parenting So That Your Children Can Ascend

Maniisha Thakkar - Building A Solid Cornerstone For Your Parenting So That Your Children Can Ascend

Updated on: 27 March,2023 02:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Parenting is the world's most lucrative and important profession.

Maniisha Thakkar - Building A Solid Cornerstone For Your Parenting So That Your Children Can Ascend

Manisha Thakkar, a life coach, claims that if you want to have a good relationship with your children, parental participation is nothing more than a golf swing where your brain must be trained to work in a specific way.


Manisha is here as a companion who tackles and clarifies a variety of these worries of parents who are concerned about how to handle their child's changing behaviour once they reach a certain age.


She covers a wide range of important parenting concepts that will help parents connect with their kids and understand how their brains work.



A few examples from her parenting sessions include educating a child to be conscious and respectful of their actions in life, how to demonstrate empathy, and subjects like a child's attention, personality, a parent's lost pathway to parental progress, a child's reading and learning pace.


She offers coping parenting techniques that will strengthen your parent-child relationship and produce beneficial results for these challenges.

Manisha has been able to provide countless individuals with life-saving counselling on happy arenting in 17 various nations by sharing her knowledge

and experience in this sector over the course of several years. Her international clientele, who see her as a mentor for their child's changed conduct, have benefited much from the counselling services and guidance she provides.

She serves invaluable advice that is both concise and simple to execute meet her will alter your life

A parent's journey is all about working together with their child, understanding concepts that are difficult to understand, and putting those concepts into practise. Coach for life Manisha Thakkar

Register for her Parenting Workshop and see the life changing! https://linktr.ee/maniishathakkar

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK