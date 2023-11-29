Materials, the Environment and Built Spaces: Experience the future of Sustainability only at Conscious Collective

True to the essence of design, Conscious Collective is deeply aware of the impact that the physical aspects of space have on the senses.

In light of the escalating climate crisis, adopting sustainable lifestyles has become a necessity. The urgency to mitigate environmental impacts and promote eco-friendly practices is more pressing than ever. Building on its deep-rooted ethos of sustainability, Godrej & Boyce is soon unveiling its pioneering initiative, the 'Conscious Collective' platform. As a vanguard in advocating sustainable practices, the platform is a transformative step towards integrating sustainability into design and lifestyle choices. The groundbreaking initiative strives to usher in an era underscored by design-led innovation – the foundation for which is built on the three pillars of sustainable materials, environment and built spaces.

The forthcoming two-day launch event, scheduled for December 9th & 10th, symbolizes a tribute to pioneers and innovators dedicated to reshaping our world into a greener, healthier, and more sustainable habitat for future generations.

True to the essence of design, Conscious Collective is deeply aware of the impact that the physical aspects of space have on the senses. It brings together professionals, creatives, and the broader community, to create an ecosystem of visual, auditory, and tactile experiences. These experiential journeys are masterfully curated by experts in design, music, and science, allowing participants to fully engage and immerse themselves. The platform also features workshops, panel discussions, and presentations by leading architects, designers, and researchers, providing abundant opportunities for interactive discussions and hands-on engagement.

Embark on a visionary journey through innovative sustainability at its finest. Architect Krittika Agarwal redefines urban landscapes by intricately blending Assam's heritage with lightweight timber, bamboo, and lime plaster, counterbalancing the environmental toll of modern materials. Artist Sajid Wajid Shaikh's collaborative endeavor explores the subjective realm of hearing, celebrating the art of listening to foster empathetic communities. Architect Tejas Sidnal's interactive masterpiece invites active participation, igniting conversations about carbon capture technology through creative expression. Meanwhile, Chhail Khalsa's immersive installation intricately weaves 'smart textiles' into an abstract urban forest, embedding sensors to emphasize the interplay between design, wellbeing, community, and the environment. Expect an experiential showcase that transcends boundaries, showcasing purposeful sustainability and inviting active engagement in shaping a conscious future.

Anticipate an experiential escapade that aims to heighten awareness, offering profound insights into preservation and holistic wellbeing. Complementing this, the transformative "Gong Bath," led by Sound & Vibration Therapist Bambi Mathur and Sound Therapist Aparna Sundar, promises a rejuvenating journey for the mind, body, and soul, fostering conscious living through immersive sound therapy. Indulge in lively musical performances by Dharavi Reloaded and Sushma Soma.

Set out on a journey of reimagining sustainability for a greener and healthier planet by joining in conversations by luminaries across design and architecture including distinguished architect and urbanist Rahul Mehrotra, internationally acclaimed innovator Anupama Kundoo, and influential environmentalist Bittu Sahgal, will converge to spearhead enlightening panel discussions and deliver keynote speeches. Joining them are celebrated figures such as Brinda Somaya, a passionate architect and conservationist, visionary Christian Dobrick from West8, and urban planning expert Madhav Pai, the executive director of WRI India Ross Center for Sustainable Cities. Expect insightful discussions centered on sustainable architecture, futuristic design, and the integration of sustainable materiality, promising an enlightening exchange of ideas and perspectives that inspire transformative action toward a more environmentally conscious and innovative future in the architectural landscape.

The workshops promise an enlightening educational journey with immersive workshops curated for innovation and sustainability. In the "Digital Fabrication" workshop led by the ingenious 3D Wizard, dive into the expansive possibilities of 3D printing, mastering techniques in modeling, scanning, and printing with materials like concrete and LF3D, tailored for diverse sectors. Meanwhile, explore the possibility of turning ordinary scrap materials into extraordinary works of art with children’s art workshop by Museum of Goa.

The 'Conscious Collective' exemplifies Godrej & Boyce's commitment to enabling consumers and communities to make responsible choices. The platform is an ecosystem that brings together a plethora of perspectives and invites every one of us to reimagine and reinvent our relationship with the world around us.

Join them on this transformative journey towards a sustainable future at the 'Conscious Collective.' Mark your calendars for December 9th & 10th and become part of the movement towards a brighter, more sustainable world.