MBA Chai Wala to back skill-based app called Conker App? Read on to know more.

Our sources tell us that the young angel investor is interested in taking forward Conker App, joining hands with co-founder Arvind Arora.

There are a lot of things that are going around in the business space in recent times. Most of these developments have made enough buzz to be turned into headlines for top media outlets. The business space has so far been moving up the ladder of growth consistently for all the right reasons, and this time as well, we saw how a company called Conker World Pvt Ltd has been making all the buzz around for its Conker App, which in a very short span of time has been attracting the attention of all in the digital education sector.

What we hear now is that the Co-founder and CEO of Conker World Pvt Ltd, Arvind Arora (@ArorajArvind), has now joined hands with one of the most talked-about young Indian entrepreneurs and angel investors named Prafull Billore, aka MBA Chai Wala (@Prafull_mbachai). They have come together to push forward the growth of the ed-tech sector in India and turn the country into a place with umpteen number of incredible professional opportunities for the youth.

Recently, we heard rumours of MBA Chai Wala to back the skill-based app based in Bangalore to up-skill the lives of the youth so that they get the right set of opportunities in their chosen careers and get the chance to do something in the niche they love. This is the very reason that the young angel investor and entrepreneur has been pretty much interested in supporting and backing the Conker App (https://www.conkerworld.com/).

Our sources tell us that MBA Chai Wala absolutely loved the concept of the much-talked-about app, which is about turning individuals skilled by providing them with training based on their skills. He thought that this is about breaking the stereotype in the education sector and hence has decided to invest around 1-2 crores in the app.

We are quite excited for the interest he has shown to the app and how he and Arvind Arora both plan to take it forward.