Meet Abhishek Raj Jain, the new and rising concept of life coaching.

The start-up bug has bitten the Indian youth, and this is a shiny ray of hope for the country and the job market. While entrepreneurship is the hot new wave, it is not new to the country.

Enterprising individuals have been around for decades, creating great products and services without commensurate recognition for their contribution to the space. One such person is Abhishek raj Jain, the young enigma who has appeared in the glamor of social media recently draws our attention to where he is from and what is this whole hype about.

In a recent interview with Abhishek, who is a businessman based of New Delhi, is quite young at age and when we mention about business, we are not pointing out on starting up by a social media influencer, he has a typical old school family business which has been cherishing the opportunity to serve the country and Indian Railways. He has not only been beneficial to his family business but has been “the asset to the company” as he claims. He is raged with the idea of self-improvement and enhancement which might can explain his extreme success in his preliminary stage of life.

His ideas about business and fitness are all revolving around one common ground. Abhishek believes in self-improvement, he Quotes “Our cars need regular servicing to improve and need fix the parts which have been damaged due to the wanted or unwanted exposure of the world. exactly like fixing and enhancing us as humans to perform better but not on the roads like cars but in life”

Cars reminds to the fact that Abhishek Raj Jain started his journey of business with the selling and purchasing of imported car parts he made a good profit in this side hustle alongside the persisting businesses in which he is holding few directorships already.

Business has been an integral and key point in his story, but it does not end to that area since he has been a fitness icon to his followers and real life acquaintances. Since he has done a phenomenal work on his own flesh and blood by reducing almost 50kgs at a certain point in life and the best part of his journey was time, these drastic changes were done within a year span. We asked him to share his thoughts for a healthy lifestyle. He believes that our bodies are highly adaptive towards our lifestyle and a number of efforts might go to waste which leads to a heartache after putting in that much work, but he believes that if the right amount of habits are formed and changes are made which aren’t necessarily big enough to make an impact at first but will bring out tremendous results when all combines. As we all know that it takes hundreds of bricks to create a simple wall. Abhishek Raj Jain quotes “every step counts”.

He is initiative-taking to bring out the full potential which he claims exists in each and every living organism around us he along his team and massive fan following bring the alarm to the existing motivation and business ethics since he is here to provide us with the newest and promisingly efficient theories and studies to get the best out of our lives.

