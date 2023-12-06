Meet Hemant Sood, the man who redefined and simplified trading through AI for better wealth creation

Findoc’s tech-enabled algo trading is taking over the market by leaps and bounds owing to several benefits.

Whenever one considers investing in the share market in India, a large population does not have the adequate knowledge to understand the risk of their investment. One of the obvious choices for most people today is the stock market, which has presented itself as one of the most promising ways of optimizing their wealth.Everybody is aware of terminologies such as shares, equity, commodity, derivatives, mutual funds, etc., but not much when it comes to practical application.

According to data from Statista, the global domestic equity market was worth $95 trillion in 2022. As of April 2023, the market capitalization was recorded at $108.23 trillion

“Most of the people who invest today rely on tips and pieces of advice, risking their money without a thorough knowledge and education. With the right knowledge and correct information, people can work towards growing their wealth,” shares Hemant Sood, financial guru, and Managing Director of the award-winning company, Findoc Financial Services Group. Sood’s vision and guidance have helped many young entrepreneurs become full-time traders. He is highly admired for his unwavering passions and strong ethics.

Mr. Sood’s rich and diverse experience in Fintech, Algo Trading, Customer Relationship Management, Team Building, and Capital Markets has contributed to the growth and transformation of Findoc into a leading financial solutions provider in India. As a trader himself, he advises retail investors to stick to fundamental investments as it will be hard for them to compete against sophisticated algo firms.

Hemant Sood is a passionate believer in the power of technological solutions that have led to revolutionary changes across multiple sectors, including financial services. Technology has given traders the luxury to access markets anytime, anywhere where they no longer have to head to the trading floor. The emergence of AI in this industry has led to disruptive and innovative operating models which is changing the way the BFSI industry operates. Similarly, AI in stock trading is revolutionizing how we trade and grow our wealth.

Findoc’s tech-enabled algo trading is taking over the market by leaps and bounds owing to several benefits. Algo Trading is a systemic approach to buying and selling in the financial market using a set of fixed rules and processes. The convergence of Algo trading and AI has led to advancements in data analysis, pattern recognition, and decision-making.

Hemant Sood remarks, “Earlier algo-trading has primarily been reserved for investors who are tech-savvy or institutional traders. However, today investors can access all kinds of tech-enabled tools to support their financial ambition. With the emergence of API (Application Programming Interface), now traders can connect with two applications to execute trading smoothly and also ensure safe and secure transactions”.

Hemant Sood observes that the impact of technology is not just restricted to trading. There are other markets where the demand has grown and technology has made transactions efficient. For example, Forex needs accurate conversion calculators which is now possible with technology that speeds up processes and helps save time. Similarly, cryptocurrencies are built on tech-enabled blockchains, which helps to keep these digital currencies secure.

Hemant Sood is well aware that while AI has made the Fintech industry much more accessible and easy to operate, he also believes that there are downsides to it if one is not careful of the ethical considerations that a trader must be careful of such as data privacy, fairness, systematic risks, regular monitoring of trading systems and addressing issues promptly.

Mr. Sood shares, “I am passionate about developing futuristic products and services that can drive automation and efficiency in the financial sector. My vision is to provide state-of-the-art services that can be customized as per the needs of the customers and help them to better manage their wealth. I envision Findoc to get listed and grow double-fold in the next 4 years. The plan is also to become one of the top 10 companies where customers can create wealth and expand its reach globally”.