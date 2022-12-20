Find your soulmate (or at least a great date) with this game-changing dating web app.

ReplyBrain.com (Previously HowToReplyTo.com) is an AI-powered tool that allows you to generate an appropriate response to various messages in various tones, formats, and styles. After testing out the product, we are simply blown away by the capabilities and future possibilities of the service, which we will outline below.

How does ReplyBrain work?

By utilizing OpenAI data behind the scenes alongside clever sentiment analysis, ReplyBrain will generate a tailored response to any message. By entering your received message into the available text box, you can apply various helpful filters to adjust the tone of the generated reply. This software was developed by Saurabh Lamsal, an indie hacker and the founder of Qlur.com.

There is a range of recipient options, including Tinder/Dating, Professional, Friends, and Family, which will alter the response style. There are also filters to curate the tone of the reply, including Funny, Rude, Emotional, or Sad.

On top of these features, there is also the ability to enter some details of the recipient to further customize the response to suit their unique personality and give them the sense that the reply is coming from you. You can toggle various options that trigger more casual replies, including emojis or the use of regional slang.

Suppose you want to carry on the conversation. In that case, you can choose to generate a reply that ends with a question, allowing a natural flow when communicating with colleagues, friends, or love interests.

While the service is currently in Beta, replies are generated rapidly with an average response time of between 3 and 8 seconds so that your conversations will never stagnate.

One feature that blew us away was the ability to consider the culture of the person receiving the message, with a handy drop-down menu allowing a wide variety of nationality options. This is something that other AI tools would not even think to consider and is part of the context that naturally underpins most human interaction. The possibilities for inclusive communications or business relationships across continents are wildly intriguing, with limitless possibilities for adoption in every industry.

How is ReplyBrain being used today?

Amazingly, ReplyBrain has racked up over 10,000 unique registered users in only 2 days. Better still; users seem to be extremely satisfied since the retention rate is over 60%, meaning people are coming back, again and again, to help facilitate their conversations with tailored replies.

Example of ReplyBrain use

Sometimes, it can be difficult to know what to say. Many people will find utility in generating replies for matches on dating apps, but the emotional tones can be incredibly powerful for otherwise awkward encounters.

Let’s take this example of a friend delivering some bad news. You would want to be careful and considerate in your wording, so using ReplyBrain, we will generate a response tailored toward a friend, with an emotional tone using British slang. We have even specified a trait of the person who sent the message.

With all of that in mind, here are the replies that were generated for this sad situation:

Our message: “Hey Jack, unfortunately, my friend passed away today, so I will not be able to attend the party. I will call you when I leave the hospital later today.”

Results:

Option 1. “I'm so sorry to hear about your friend. Please take all the time you need, and don't worry about calling me back until you're ready. My thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time.”

Option 2. “I'm so sorry for your loss. Let me know if there is anything I can do for you or your family in this tough moment.”

Option 3. “That is such a sad thing to hear, Jack. Take care of yourself, and please update me on how everyone is doing in the hospital later today.”

Note that these replies are very considerate in their tone, which is exactly what we specified. There is also the inclusion of words like ‘mate’ and ‘love’, commonly used in British culture. This gives the response a personal feel and sounds like it is coming from a real person.

Despite most of these being spot on, you would certainly not use the word ‘bosh’ in this instance but the ‘context consideration by culture’ feature is clearly highlighted as being in Beta and will only improve over time through user feedback. Speaking of user feedback, a dedicated email link is provided on the website to contact the developer.

How is ReplyBrain being received?

It is quite clear that the ReplyBrain AI-tailored messaging service is impressive, but don’t just take our word for it. It was recently awarded the #1 product of the day by ProductHunt and even appeared in the ProductHunt daily digest newsletter.

Future developments

While the service is working extremely well, it is clear that ReplyBrain is still in the Beta stage with many features identified as ‘coming soon’.

When asked about the plans for ReplyBrain for Q1 2023, Mr. Lamsal stated they are working on a Grammarly-like keyboard app for a mobile platform. “We are planning to release an early version of a mobile app that sits right on your keyboard - generates instant replies for any messaging, email, and dating apps, he said. He also revealed browser extensions are on their way.

These upcoming features also include the ability to generate Tinder icebreakers for new matches, reply to emails, originate fun questions to ask, and detect scam emails.