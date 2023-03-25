NEET UG 2023 Registration Begin Soon At Neet.Nta.Nic.In- Check Application Steps, Fee, Pattern

NEET UG 2023 is a national level entrance exam conducted to provide admission in various MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other nursing courses by medical universities/ colleges in India.

NEET 2023 (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) exam will be conducted on 7th May 2023 by NTA (National Testing Agency). NEET UG Registration will begin soon on NTA website.

NEET UG 2023 is a national level entrance exam conducted to provide admission in various MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other nursing courses by medical universities/ colleges in India.

The authority will conduct the NEET exam through offline mode (pen and paper mode). Candidates who want to appear in undergraduate medical entrance exam will have to register themselves first.

To apply for NEET 2023 candidates will have to register first by following steps such as registration, filling application form, fee payment, upload documents, etc. Here we have provided steps to fill the application form below:

How to Apply for NEET 2023

Candidates can refer these points to fill the application form:

Visit the website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates first have to register by entering basic details such as name, email id, phone number, date of birth, etc.

Then candidates will be able to login by entering Application number and Password.

Fill the application form with details i.e., personal, academic, question paper medium, exam cities, etc.

Upload the scanned photograph, signature, left and right thumb impression, category certificate (if applicable), and other documents.

After completing the application form candidates must pay the application fee through online mode.

Take the printout of the application form for further use.

NEET 2023 Correction Facility

NEET 2023 Correction facility will be provided after completing the application form. Only registered candidates will be able to rectify details in the application form. In order to change the details candidates, have to login by entering application number and password. Candidates must fill the details carefully as only specific details can be altered in application form.

NEET 2023 Application Fee

Candidates will be able to pay the application fee through online mode. For general category application fee is Rs 1600/-, for OBC-NCL application fee is Rs 1500/-.

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD category application fee is Rs 900/- and candidates from outside India their application fee is Rs 8500/-.

NEET 2023 exam will be conducted on 7th May 2023 through offline mode. The NEET question paper will be held in 13 languages i.e., English, Hindi, Urdu, Assamese, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Punjabi.

The duration of exam will be 3 hours and 20 minutes to solve the paper. The question paper will consist of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs).

For each correct answer 4 marks will be awarded. For each incorrect answer 1 marks will be deducted.