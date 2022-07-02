Breaking News
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray sacks Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena party posts
Mumbai rains: BJP targets Shiv Sena, BMC over waterlogging
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Mumbai: With change in govt, what happens to Metro, Coastal Road, Bullet Train?
Mumbai: Minor landslide near Haji Ali area, no report of injury, damage to property, says BMC official
Home > Brand Media News > Overactive bladder also called OAB Hypertonicity of Bladder Dr Prasad Mylarappa

Overactive bladder also called: OAB, Hypertonicity of Bladder- Dr. Prasad Mylarappa

Updated on: 02 July,2022 10:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Overactive bladder also called: OAB, Hypertonicity of Bladder- Dr. Prasad Mylarappa

Dr. Prasad Mylarappa- Consultant Urologist, Ramaiah Hospital, Bangalore.


A problem with bladder function that causes the sudden need to urinate.

Overactive bladder happens mostly in women but may occur in men. Ageing, an enlarged prostate and diabetes are all risk factors.




The urge to urinate may be difficult to control and lead to the involuntary loss of urine (incontinence). It may be embarrassing or limit activity.


Treatments such as pelvic floor muscle exercises, medication and nerve stimulation can reduce or eliminate symptoms.

Requires a medical diagnosis

The urge to urinate may be difficult to control and lead to the involuntary loss of urine (incontinence). It may be embarrassing or limit activity.

 

People may experience:

Urinary: frequent urge to urinate, frequent urination, bed wetting, bladder spasm, or leaking of urine

Treatment consists of therapy and devices

Treatments such as pelvic floor muscle exercises, medications and nerve stimulation can reduce or eliminate symptoms.

 

Self-care

Absorbent pads, Scheduled toileting, Double voiding and Bladder training.

 

Therapies

Biofeedback and Kegel exercise.

 

Medications

Bladder relaxants.

Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK