Overactive bladder also called: OAB, Hypertonicity of Bladder- Dr. Prasad Mylarappa

Dr. Prasad Mylarappa- Consultant Urologist, Ramaiah Hospital, Bangalore.

A problem with bladder function that causes the sudden need to urinate.

Overactive bladder happens mostly in women but may occur in men. Ageing, an enlarged prostate and diabetes are all risk factors.

The urge to urinate may be difficult to control and lead to the involuntary loss of urine (incontinence). It may be embarrassing or limit activity.

Treatments such as pelvic floor muscle exercises, medication and nerve stimulation can reduce or eliminate symptoms.

Requires a medical diagnosis

People may experience:

Urinary: frequent urge to urinate, frequent urination, bed wetting, bladder spasm, or leaking of urine

Treatment consists of therapy and devices

Self-care

Absorbent pads, Scheduled toileting, Double voiding and Bladder training.

Therapies

Biofeedback and Kegel exercise.

Medications

Bladder relaxants.