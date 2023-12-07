Pandit Venkatesh N Jartarghar Honored as the Most Trusted and Excellent Astrologer in South India at Brand Empower's Industry Leaders Awards and Convention 2023

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the company responsible for planning and executing this lavish event, displayed its expertise by arranging a faultless celebration of excellence.

Pandit Venkatesh N Jartarghar receiving the award from Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra at Brand Empower’s Industry Leaders Awards 2023.

More than 500+ delegates from India & overseas attended the prestigious Industry Leaders Awards 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai on 8th October 2023, including popular celebrities from the world of TV, web, Bollywood, & digital space who graced the red carpet of ILA 2023.

Pandit Venkatesh N Jartarghar, renowned for his profound expertise in astrology, was honored with the distinguished title of Most Trusted & Excellent Astrologer in South India at the illustrious Industry Leaders Awards 2023. He has a total Experience of 23 years in the field of Astrology and Vastu shastra and also has 5 branches in Belgaum, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore and Goa

India’s most prestigious corporate award event the 2nd edition of Industry Leaders Awards 2023 was organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd. The star-studded event was graced by the glamorous diva, Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the chief guest, and Mr. Rithvik Dhanjani as the presenter & the anchor enhanced the audience's energy with his unique presentation style. The first edition of the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 was held on 20th November 2022 at Delhi NCR, where Mrs. Sonali Bendre graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Pandit Venkatesh N Jartarghar stands as a beacon of wisdom and guidance in the field of astrology. Expressing his gratitude, Pandit Venkatesh N Jartarghar stated, "I am deeply humbled and honored to receive this recognition. It reaffirms my commitment to serving people with integrity and authenticity through the ancient science of astrology."

At Industry Leaders Awards 2023, some of the notable awardees from the art & entertainment category included, Surveen Chawla, who received the award for “Best Actress OTT for Rana Naidu”, Jennifer Winget awarded “Style Icon of The Year”, Nia Sharma received “Fitness Icon of The Year”, Arjun Bijlani won the award for “Favourite Anchor of The Year”, Juhi Parmar was awarded the “Best Debut Actress OTT - Yeh Meri Family 2”, Arjun Mathur won the award for “Outstanding Performer of The Year - Made in Heaven”, Anita Hassanandani awarded with “Fan Favourite Star of The Year - Female”, Sonnalli Seygall received “Fit & Fab Actor of The Year”, Tina Datta won the award for “Best TV Actress - Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum”, Dolly Singh received “Promising Debutant of the Year”, and Manisha Rani awarded “Reality Show Entertainer of the Year”. Besides this outstanding Entrepreneurs, Companies, Institutions, and Organizations from Manufacturing, Services, Education, Healthcare, Spiritual, Beauty & Wellness, Charity/NGO, Retail & Ecom, Start-up company, got honored for their creativity, innovation, quality, and excellent leadership in the respective industry.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the company responsible for planning and executing this lavish event, displayed its expertise by arranging a faultless celebration of excellence. The event was carried out in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd - Digital Marketing Partner a reputable company that offers services in web building, digital marketing, and branding company. Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd has made an indelible impact on the business since it was established in 2011 by Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh.