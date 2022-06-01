Rohit Sharma painting the town Red, with QuinDara events getting their bling game on point!

The paparazzi just informed there is a new red carpet in town. QuinDara is surely up to their next event.

Making headlines for their grand events like wedding, international conferences and award shows. Now QuinDara is all set to create magic with QuinDara’s CEO Rohit Sharma’s grand birthday event at Barrel & co. QuinDara has always made sure to make their events as customised as possible and now they take over a new milestones by making this grand birthday event a magnificent one! Sharma, who is known for his noticeable style and a flamboyant lifestyle has surely got the town looking out for his much awaited birthday celebration. From an exclusive guest list to the theme, bottomless bar, memorable program line up and captivating glamour, team QuinDara is thrilled to make people almost reach for their sunglasses at night from all the glitter that will be witnessed tonight. Like always, the event company has got everything covered and so much for the guests to discover. The team has been making sure that every event executed is as professional and impeccable as possible. QuinDara is taking over the town yet again and this time for the magician himself. Painting Mumbai black and bling. The weekend is here to stay and so is Rohit Sharma’s unforgettable and exclusive event.