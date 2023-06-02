Romanticc Tukde Is A Documentation Of 90s Cinema: Shahzad Ahmed, Writer

Interestingly, the story of the 'Romanticc Tukde' revolves around the cinematic era of 90s.

Shahzad Ahmed is considered as one of the best screenwriters our times. For him writing is just not any other profession but it's a passion for him. Now, the prolific writer has come up with another gem named 'Romanticc Tukde'.

With 'Romanticc Tukde' Shahzad Ahmed has once again successfully weaved magic on the big screen. It is surely going to mesmerize the cinema going audiences. Not only the name of the film is quite unique but the concept and the script is also amazing and heart touching to the core.

Interestingly, the story of the 'Romanticc Tukde' revolves around the cinematic era of 90s. The protagonist of the film is passionate about movies and learns something or the other while watching them in theatres and gets inspired to do something new in her life. one day she decides to model her personal revenge based on those films and seeks justice for herself by punishing the perpetrators of the crimes against her.

The film also showcases the journey of Hindi cinema when tickets were sold in black outside the cinema halls. People used to struggle to get hold of the tickets so that they can watch their favourite films in theatres. The film showcases the journey of the golden era of the nineties cinema and it also shows how later theatres one by one started getting shut."

Notably, writer Shahzad Ahmed also wrote some of the most talked about movies like 'Manjhi -The Mountain Man, 'Dassehra' and 'Kabaad-The Coin'. Talking about 'Romanticc Tukde' Shahzad Ahmed says, "The way I have written the movie, director Varadraj Swami has visualized and presented the film in a much better way on screen. The social drama film is very ambitious in its theme and nature which also gives important messages to our society. While being on a journey to discover nineties cinema, the film entertains the audiences in a never seen before manner. During its riveting and dramatic story telling, the film also uses some of the very popular songs of that era which makes the film quite musical in its presentation."

'Romanticc Tukde' stars Pankaj Berry, Nikunj Malik, Amiya Amit Kashyap, Bhakti Punjani, Brajesh Jha, Vivekanand Jha and Dhama Verma in a prominent role. It has been produced by Vijay Bansal, Priya Bansal, the melodious music of the film has been given by Tutul Bhattacharya while Piyush Mishra and Ketan Mehta have beautifully penned down the lyrics. Asif Khan and Weather Films have co-produced this unusual saga.