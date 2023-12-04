Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Is complaints authority willing to take action against cops?’
Mumbai: Girder delay won’t affect Gokhale bridge deadline, says BMC
Mumbai: Metro work hits water pipe leaving Andheri high and dry
Mumbai: Borivli police book 68-year-old who beat up child for playing
Administrator's fake degree case: Palghar cops send FIR back to Vasai
Mumbai: NCB busts international khat smuggling ring
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Brand Media News > Sanjeev Choubeys lyrical genius as a Shayar helps him create his legacy

Sanjeev Choubey’s lyrical genius as a Shayar helps him create his legacy.

Updated on: 04 December,2023 04:42 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Read this story on Inquilab.Com

Top

The creative mind is about his passion for poetry and Ghazals, which are meant to create a special place in people’s hearts.

Sanjeev Choubey’s lyrical genius as a Shayar helps him create his legacy.


Isn’t it incredible to learn about all those people who believe in the power of honesty and passion for all they do in their careers and lives? Well, the world has witnessed the rise of many such professionals across industries, but a few stand distinctive from the rest for more than one reason. These individuals give it their all, put in every possible effort, and leave no stone unturned in getting closer to their dreams and aspirations.


The artistic world overflows with such professionals and artists, but individuals like Sanjeev Choubey turn heads and create massive momentum around their groundbreaking work in the industry. Sanjeev Choubey has risen as one of the finest poets in the artistic world today. 


He hails from Surat, Gujarat, and is now making his name more prominent across other states of India and even beyond with his phenomenal talents as a poet, Kavi and Shayar. The lyricist is all about his genius in playing around with words that A. are easy to understand by anyone and everyone and B. that still goes ahead in positively impacting people.


Since childhood, the much-talked-about writer and poet have loved writing Hindi poems, Ghazal’s articles, etc. Very early in his life; he understood how everything that revolved around writing things and turning his thoughts into lyrical emotions was a game he wished to be a part of.

Sanjeev Choubey is writing a series of four books on love and life today, among which three books will be in Ghazals, and one will be a gripping story. The first book has already been published titled “Ek Roz Main Aur Tum” and is available for everyone to read and revel in.

His poetries imbibe in them many emotions of love, loss, life, and more, which play an essential role in instantaneously touching people’s hearts. This has allowed Sanjeev Choubey to come a long way as a poet and writer.

Sanjeev choubey's famous lines on life..

However, he believes he still has a long way to go.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK