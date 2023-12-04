Sanjeev Choubey’s lyrical genius as a Shayar helps him create his legacy.

The creative mind is about his passion for poetry and Ghazals, which are meant to create a special place in people’s hearts.

Isn’t it incredible to learn about all those people who believe in the power of honesty and passion for all they do in their careers and lives? Well, the world has witnessed the rise of many such professionals across industries, but a few stand distinctive from the rest for more than one reason. These individuals give it their all, put in every possible effort, and leave no stone unturned in getting closer to their dreams and aspirations.

The artistic world overflows with such professionals and artists, but individuals like Sanjeev Choubey turn heads and create massive momentum around their groundbreaking work in the industry. Sanjeev Choubey has risen as one of the finest poets in the artistic world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

He hails from Surat, Gujarat, and is now making his name more prominent across other states of India and even beyond with his phenomenal talents as a poet, Kavi and Shayar. The lyricist is all about his genius in playing around with words that A. are easy to understand by anyone and everyone and B. that still goes ahead in positively impacting people.

Since childhood, the much-talked-about writer and poet have loved writing Hindi poems, Ghazal’s articles, etc. Very early in his life; he understood how everything that revolved around writing things and turning his thoughts into lyrical emotions was a game he wished to be a part of.

Sanjeev Choubey is writing a series of four books on love and life today, among which three books will be in Ghazals, and one will be a gripping story. The first book has already been published titled “Ek Roz Main Aur Tum” and is available for everyone to read and revel in.

His poetries imbibe in them many emotions of love, loss, life, and more, which play an essential role in instantaneously touching people’s hearts. This has allowed Sanjeev Choubey to come a long way as a poet and writer.

Sanjeev choubey's famous lines on life..

However, he believes he still has a long way to go.