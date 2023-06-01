Sight Bulb Camera Reviews [Updated]: Does This Light Socket Security Camera Really Work? Read Before You Buy

Sight Bulb Camera Reviews

Does Sight Bulb Camera Really Work? With over 12,700 reviews worldwide and a customer rating of 4.8 out 5.0. This light bulb security camera seems to be gaining attention but do this Sight Bulb Camera work? Or the consumers’ reports are fake? Let’s find out!

For many reasons, there has been an increase in robberies. This is becoming a problem for many people as they are unsure how to protect themselves. Many security experts suggest making your home appear occupied even when you’re not there is essential. This means keeping lights on and perhaps investing in a security system.

Installing a security camera is one of the best ways to protect your home from burglars. A security system will make your home feel safer and more secure, and it can also help deter burglars. Security cameras are a great way to deter burglars, and they can also help you to monitor your home. If you are considering installing a security system, check out “Sight Bulb Camera.”

With a Sight Bulb Camera, the likelihood of a break-in is significantly reduced, and you can rest easy knowing that your property is safeguarded. Not only will it record any activity surrounding your home, but it will also send warnings to your phone if it detects anything unusual.

Keep reading to learn more about the Sight Bulb Camera’s key features and benefits!

What is Sight Bulb Camera? (Sight Bulb Camera Reviews)

Sight Bulb Camera is a high-definition security camera with a simple design suitable for the modern homeowner. The camera features a small footprint and no external wires or removable pieces for easy installation. The Sight Bulb Camera is ideal for use both indoors and outdoors.

The Sight Bulb Camera is easy to install and operate. All you need to do is screw the camera into a light socket and aim it where you want to monitor. The camera will then start recording whenever it detects motion in its field of view. Using your smartphone or PC, you can access the footage from your Sight Bulb Camera. This allows you to check in on your home while you are away and gives you peace of mind knowing that your property is being monitored.

Specifications

Product Type: Bulb Camera

Color: White

Resolution: 1080p

Night Mode: Infrared night vision

Intercom Mode: Two-way voice intercom

Video Recording Mode: Continuous video recording, anomaly detection video recording

Lamp Cap: Power supply E27 lamp cap

Pixel: 2 million

Product Size Stereo: About 156.5cm,5.92.6inch

Alarm: Automatic tracking of movement detection

Rotation Angle: 355 ° left and right, 90 ° up and down

Features of Sight Bulb Camera (Sight Bulb Camera Reviews)

Simple installation

Installing Sight Bulb Camera is as simple as changing a light bulb and takes less than a minute. Using an easy-to-use app, the Camera connects to your home Wi-Fi. The video is viewable from anywhere in the world on an iPhone or an Android smartphone. The Sight Bulb Camera’s best feature, which also makes it a ground-breaking invention, is this functionality. If you change your mind about the device’s placement, you may quickly install it and even move it. Contrary to traditional security cameras, which demand professional installation, this type does not.

Full Color Night Vision

As dusk falls, Smarty turns on Full Color Night Vision automatically. The image demonstrates exceptional quality, which is much better than infrared night vision. Turbocharged infrared LEDs allow high-definition video to be transmitted back to your device. Even at night, you can see clearly inside your home if you have a Sight Bulb Camera. Everything that occurs in your home is seen in full color. In addition to having an infrared vision, which is one of Smarty’s capabilities, this camera also has a super 1080p resolution and can transmit quality video even in complete darkness.

Real-Time Alerts & Motion Tracking

Sight Bulb Camera built-in automated motion sensor keeps tabs on moving items until they go out of range. Sight Bulb Camera immediately notifies your device whenever motion is detected. One of the cutting-edge components of the Sight Bulb Camera kit is this motion sensor. The sensor tracks unauthorized individuals who enter the security camera’s field of view using advanced infrared technology, and it immediately alerts you to the situation by sending you a motion alert. What better security device is there?

Great pet and infant camera

A two-way audio feature on the Sight Bulb Camera lets you converse and listen through the camera at any time. This makes it perfect for pets and young children because you can always talk to them. The Sight Bulb Camera may act as a tech-savvy babysitter while you are away at work or on vacation because it allows you to listen and chat at the same time, exactly as on a phone conversation. You can communicate with Sight Bulb Camera from anywhere in the globe at any time by using the camera for listening and talking.

Audio Duplex

Family members can be reached at any time and from any location in the world. This still uses the two-way audio device and is a Smarty feature. The Sight Bulb Camera Security Bulb’s listening and audio features are effective; when you speak to your family using the two-way audio, they can clearly hear you and you can hear them.

Advanced Lighting

Turn on four powerful lights to take the place of the light you turned out for the camera. Alternately, shine a light on the area where motion was discovered. This applies if you were wondering whether the area will be plunged into darkness after you remove the light from there. Up to four extremely bright lights that can easily replace the bulb you removed and be even better are included with the device. The mobile app control makes it simple to turn on the light from any location.

Most Bulb Outlets Are Compatible

Anywhere there is a bulb socket, you may install your security light bulb camera! Additionally, this camera has 4 Super-Bright LEDs built in to make up for the lost light. By doing this, you keep your security light and add a camera. If you’ve been looking for a security device, the Sight Bulb Camera is one of the best ones available. You may take use of many cutting-edge features to significantly increase the security of your home.

Comes with a wall adapter and an extender pole

There is no need to be concerned if your view is obstructed at the bulb outlet where you want to use the Sight Bulb Camera. When you place an order on the official website, a 7″ extender pole is included in the package because the manufacturers already took that into consideration. For obscured views, use thims 7″ extender pole to allow your Sight Security Bulb to see well in any bulb or A/C socket. In regards to such a feature, the designers gave you the option to utilize the device in any wall A/C outlet by including an adaptor. This increases the functionality of the bulb and does not restrict it to just bulb outlets.

Extended lifespan

There are no batteries in the Sight Bulb Camera. It only uses the wall outlet or light bulb socket to supply electricity. The camera should last for 20 to 30 years, but as with anything, how well it is maintained will affect how long it lasts. After making your purchase, you can choose to purchase a 3-year warranty that provides a complete replacement in the event that something goes wrong.

What Sets The Sight Bulb Camera Apart From Its Rivals?

The most recent technological advancement in low-cost home security will help you feel more at ease while you’re away from home. It has a High-Resolution Camera that plugs into any regular light bulb plug and connects wirelessly to your home network. It can also be plugged into any A/C Outlet with an adaptor that is supplied at checkout.

To deter any would-be invaders, the new Sight Bulb Camera has no dead angles and offers a panoramic view of your house in high-quality clarity.

You may either leave this security camera installed on a lamp or move it about the house to find the location that interests you the most. Additionally, it has night vision. You simply unscrew it and screw it into the new spot, making it incredibly simple to carry and install.

As you can see, the Sight Bulb Camera is a little, simple-to-install gadget that is packed with cutting-edge features and can be used inside and outside of your house or place of business. Included include a 360-degree rotation, full-color night vision, and 1080p video resolution. Motion Tracking functions flawlessly, and the Alarm feature deters burglars.

Notifications may be sent to homes by the Sight Bulb Camera with 1080p HIGH RESOLUTION when it detects activity without the use of cloud storage, batteries, adapters, or wiring.

Pros and cons of Sight Bulb Camera

Pros: Sight Bulb Camera Reviews

Sight Bulb Camera is easy to install.

This security camera can be easily affordable.

It comes with a great, good, quality picture.

This camera comes with an adapter.

Sight Bulb Camera comes with motion tracking.

It works flawlessly when it pans to the left and right up and down.

Sight Bulb Camera is a simple, budget-friendly camera.

It takes less than five minutes to set up the app.

It comes with a surprisingly detailed instruction manual.

The Sight Bulb Camera angle is easy to adjust.

The image quality was better than expected for the price.

Sight Bulb Camera can turn the camera 360°.

Sight Bulb Camera is very easy to install and set up.

Cons: Sight Bulb Camera

Sight Bulb Camera is available online only. There is no offline availability.

Sight Bulb Camera requires a constant power supply.

Sight bulb Camera Reviews

Where to Buy Sight Bulb Cameras?

Sight Bulb Camera is available for purchase on the official website. Purchases from this website guarantee the right to discounts and refunds. The manufacturers recommend that anyone who buys a Sight Bulb Camera does not buy from other online retailers claiming to sell Sight Bulb Camera because originality cannot be guaranteed.

Sight Bulb Camera is priced as low as $39 per camera when taking advantage of bulk discount options. Alternatively, you can buy a single camera for $46 and receive a high-end security system for a competitive price. Some buy multiple Sight Bulb Camera for use around their own house, while others buy multiple cameras for friends or as gifts.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering through the official website today:

1 x Camera: $46 + $7.95 Shipping

2 x Cameras: $92 ($46 per camera) + $7.95 Shipping

3 x Cameras: $117 ($39 per camera) + Free Shipping

4 x Cameras: $156 ($39 per camera) + Free Shipping

5 x Cameras: $195 ($39 per camera) + Free Shipping

10 X Cameras: $290 ($29 per camera) + Free Shipping

Sight Bulb Camera Reviews – Customer Testimonials

We’re over the moon! It sends visual notifications to our cell phones if movement is detected, and the picture quality is great. – Peter

The motion sensor picks up absolutely everything. I’m sure the video recordings would greatly assist the police with their investigation even if intruders did manages to break-in. – Jamie

I live alone and since I got the camera, I feel a lot safer. The quality of the images is superb and it detects even the smallest movement and follows you wherever you go. – Amy

FAQ On Sight Bulb Camera

Is Sight Bulb Camera Easy To Setup?

Absolutely yes! Sight Bulb Camera takes less than 3 minutes to start and run. Just mount it in your car, turn it on, and spring it Sight Bulb Camera has a suction carrier that is easy to install, remove, and carry with you when needed, making it super portable. Setup and operation are simple. The camera and cable can be hidden behind the rearview mirror.

Is Sight Bulb Camera Worth Your Money?

Sight Bulb Camera is a good camera with the excellent video quality. It was easy to install with simple instructions. The manual clarifies how to handle it with beautiful video quality.

Conclusion: Sight Bulb Camera Reviews

The Sight Bulb Camera real-time remote viewing capability may be its most appealing feature. It differs from other security cameras available on the market because of its additional features, including two-way audio and night vision. The Sight Bulb Camera is a nice gift that demonstrates how much you care about the safety of your loved ones, even if you don’t need a security camera.