Sip, Savor & Samba: As Alexander Shtifanov Takes Center Stage at Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

Pullman New Delhi Aerocity is thrilled to announce an exclusive bar takeover event featuring none other than the world's best flair bartender, Alexander Shtifanov.

With over 18 years of experience and an impressive list of accolades to his name, Alexander is set to elevate the cocktail experience for guests at Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity on the 23rd and 24th of September.

Alexander, who is originally from Russia and is now based in Georgia, runs a flair bartending academy and beverage consultancy firm. He's a highly acclaimed flair bartender with over 50,100 competition wins, including the prestigious Roadhouse World Challenge in London in 2015 and the Funk'n'flair Competition in the same year. He was also named the Best Bartender in the World on YouTube by the European Bartender School.

The guests are invited to a specially curated bar takeover at Quoin Novotel New Delhi Aerocity happening on 23rd September 2023 and an exclusive Flair flash mob over a Russian-themed Brunch at Farmer's Basket at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity on 24th September 2023 to relish the camaraderie and warmth of this exceptional bartending experience.

Prepare to be bedazzled by Alexander's unmatched skills and expertise, exclusively at Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity.

Date and Venue

23rd of September - Quoin

24th of September - Farmers Basket At Pluck

About Pullman Aerocity New Delhi

The trendiest destination in Aerocity, Pullman New Delhi, is in close proximity to the IGI Airport and within driving distance from the business hubs of Gurgaon & New Delhi. It is a combination of 670 Suites and rooms under one roof, along with a state-of-the-art convention space with 16 meeting rooms and one of the largest ballrooms in Delhi NCR. The hotel offers an array of food & beverage options with 6 innovative outlets that draw the best of international and local culinary specialities. Leisure facilities include a spa, a fully-equipped health club and an outdoor swimming pool.

