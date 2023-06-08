The AI Revolution: How Machine Learning is Changing the Way We Live and Work : Sanchar Shakti

In the discussion like this we can talk on & on but raising concerns and suggesting solutions are not going to work . We need a robust platform where these suggestions become our way of life that turns our choices into our command says “Productivity Conultant & Founder of Sanchar Shakti” Kabeer Goswami.

Kabeer Goswami & Nandu ji Maharaj at Shakti Samman by Sanchar Shakti

Technological advancements are evolving way faster than we could have ever thought & Imagined, this speed is crushing everything what ever coming across says Kabeer Goswami.

He also explained that during AI evolution it was thought, AI will hit mechanical jobs( Labour Jobs ) at first then it will impact our offices, then decision makers & later it will suffice the human creativity. It is very unfortunate that it impacted in reverse order and curtailed the creative engagement of Human Genius & shockingly wrong algorithms are killing humans. As we all can see this is going to create an anomaly the way we are leading our lives & turning us less useful to the systems.

Kabeer Goswami Addressing ll Women entrepreneurs, Social workers & contributors at Shakti Samman Samaroh

Humans are driven by emotions & this emotional intelligence connect them with each other that collectively results as a families , societies , nations & world . But the sense of becoming useless is the the most depressing feeling some may try harder to get advanced some may leave the situations on fate. Need not to explain scenarios where Artificial Intelligence is evolving machines with ever learning algorithms making them way smarter than humans - that can be explored in google search.

He says, the biggest questions that must come in our minds what are the options left? Further added unfortunately almost none there are few things we all must realise before making our perceptions & patterns.

There is something machines can not take control over that is our power of Impressions & command because if that thing happens will be the end of humanity . This is also true your command is completely driven by the machines you are totally submerged into like games , social media etc. killing your creativity , decision making & these programs are learning all your selective patterns, emotional choices, response time and gaining command on your Impressions.

Now the supply chain is also totally in control of Machines. In other words we can say Machines are notonly controlling you but your societies, economies & politics. That is disastrous & alarming.

The only command or power you are left with is working against you. Its time to realise that nothing but your enhancedperceptionwill alter your choices in yourfavour.

Transition like this seems difficult to us what will happen to our next generation?

Kabeer Goswami & Meenakshi Sundaram Ji ( Principal Secretary Uttarakhand ) during a Dialogue

Things we all must ensure to happen:

Our power of Impressions creating trillion dollar industries - We must ensure your power must serve you to make you financially independent

Learn & educate your self where your career and business must be driven by your choices - Spiritual education will open up real genius within you where your choices and decisions are yours only unaffected by anything else you are bombarded with.

Schools & colleges are not enough your kids need more attention, care and a futuristic approach to their life.

To provide education that is the need of the hour & to make a powerful career just by using our power of impressions needed a system and we started building blocks & it has taken a shape “Sanchar Shakti”. A platform where your power of impressions will work for you & what you learn will give you freedom from technological control driving your choices.

Future is highly volatile and uncertain in such a scenario auto pilot is the drive of life but collective selection based upon awareness and wisdom will assist us sail through this AI Revolution.