The GameFi Industry Has Got Stronger With Projects Like Xchange Monster (MXCH) and Cosmos (ATOM)

As token prices are low, there is less risk with purchasing presale tokens. An example of a strong presale project is Xchange Monster (MXCH) .

Is Cosmos (ATOM) the Way Forward for a Decentralised Future?

Deriving from the Greek word kósmos (world), Cosmos is an open-source ecosystem of interconnected apps and services built for a decentralised future. Using the Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol the platform connects services and apps enabling many to freely exchange assets and data across sovereign decentralised blockchains.

With over $46 billion in digital assets under management and 267 apps and services growing, Cosmos (ATOM) is an economic centre and hub providing vital services to the Interchain.

You can stake ATOM, the native currency that governs Cosmos Hub to provide economic security for a public blockchain. You can also earn rewards and vote for the future. Staking grants the right to vote on proposals and allows ATOM holders to make decisions on the future of the network. After the staking transaction is complete, stakers can at any time claim their rewards using a wallet.

The platform has plans to swap tokens and collectibles, provide liquidity and earn rewards in addition to wrapping Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC).

Explore a 3D World With Decentraland (MANA)

Launched in 2020, Decentraland (MANA) is a 3D virtual world browser where users can create, explore and trade. Individuals have the ability to explore LANDs owned by users to experience scenes crafted by different minds in the community.

If you are feeling creative, the public has the opportunity to create artwork, scenes and challenges adding to the world of social games. In a similar way to the real world, you can buy and sell LAND, Estates and Avatar wearables and names. Decentraland (MANA) is controlled via the DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation) which owns some of the most important smart contracts and assets.

If you are unsure about how to get started the platform offers a very thorough guide providing an easy user experience.

Will Xchange Monster (MXCH) Take Over the GameFi Industry?

New to the crypto world market and currently in its presale phase, Xchange Monster (MXCH) is a GameFi platform which aims to make cryptosafer, more convenient and faster.

In just a few clicks, users will have the opportunity to diversify their cryptocurrency portfolios while multiplying their assets at a low cost.

Developers are giving holders the opportunity to gain exposure to other digital currencies such as Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) and others.

It caters for the gaming community while bridging a gap between gamers and publishers (operators). Recognised by The Swiss Financial Authority, FINMA, the platform is very safe and secure.

The platform encompasses a very strong team with CEO, Felix Honigwachs, coming from a software and engineering background having worked for companies such as Siemens and Microsoft. Its presale has 52,500,000 tokens allocated with the number increasing to 90,000,000 for its public sale. The aim of the platform is to also educate individuals about crypto and finance.

It also provides high market liquidity that pairs buyers with sellers vastly. With such an experienced team and a promising roadmap, Xchange Monster might possibly be the one to explode in the GameFi world.

Xchange Monster (MXCH) has a very promising future, with its roadmap looking very vigorous. If you haven’t explored the crypto market, possibly this is the time for you to do your research. Presale tokens have great potential which is why they should be considered, before well-established coins.

Find out more about Xchange Monster (MXCH) down below:

