Three Crypto Projects To Look Out For In 2022 - Avalanche (AVAX), Fantom (FTM) And RoboApe(RBA)

If a crypto analyst, investor or enthusiast were to describe the year 2022 so far, their answer would be along the lines of chaotic and tumultuous.

The crypto market has never before had a year like this one, one that is full of surprises around every bend. The year is only in its second quarter thus far, who knows what is yet to come.

This year, there have been major winners already, and there is still time for more. A couple of crypto projects are currently making waves, but none of them has as much growth potential as Avalanche (AVAX), Fantom (FTM) and RoboApe (RBA). These three projects are rumoured to explode this year, with market domination not too far off. They should be on every investor's radar, and here’s why.

Avalanche (AVAX)

One of the crypto industry’s greatest needs is a feature-complete blockchain platform that provides powerful scaling capabilities, fast transaction and confirmation times and interoperability. With the mainstream demand for Decentralised Finance (DeFi) products and services such as decentralised applications (dApps) and decentralised exchanges (DEXs) at an all-time high, such a platform has never been more necessary than now. A handful of such platforms have sprung up recently, amongst them, Avalanche (AVAX). What set’s this platform apart from others? Let’s find out.

What Is Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) is an advanced open-source blockchain platform designed to aid the building of powerful decentralised applications (dApps) and multi-functional blockchain networks as well as host new financial primitives. The Ava Labs' developed platform addresses several limitations of older blockchain platforms, such as slow transaction speeds, centralization, and scalability. Through its Avalanche consensus mechanism, the platform is able to achieve low latency, high throughput capabilities and resistance to attacks.

Avalanche (AVAX) processes transactions very fast and can handle 4,500 transactions per second (tps), making it better suited for massively scaling decentralised applications (dApps). Additionally, the platform is highly interoperable, allowing developers to move their dApps from other blockchain networks such as Ethereum (ETH) to it. A culmination of these features and more set Avalanche (AVAX) head and shoulders above other competitors. The platform's native token, AVAX, can be utilised for trade and other financial operations on various exchanges. AVAX is currently a top 15 cryptocurrency by market cap.

Fantom (FTM)

It is no secret that the Ethereum (ETH) network faces serious scalability issues. A blockchain platform that is faster and cheaper is needed.

What Is Fantom (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) is a smart contract blockchain platform that provides an alternative to the high costs and low speeds problem that Ethereum (ETH) currently deals with. Fantom achieves its speed through a directed acyclic graph (DAG), a technology that allows blockchain transaction histories to be displayed as a graph of blockchain hashes. Additionally, Fantom (FTM) is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual machine, making it easy to move dApps from Ethereum (ETH) to Fantom (FTM)

RoboApe (RBA)

A platform dedicated to providing its community members with the tools necessary for wealth creation as well as providing materials to increase their knowledge of cryptocurrency and inform future decisions is one that genuinely accomplishes all the goals of Decentralised Finance (DeFi). RoboApe (RBA) is determined to revolutionise the DeFi landscape forever through a wide away of services, some of which include

Features Of RoboApe (RBA)

â RoboApe Academy

The RoboApe academy will deliver world-class education on the crypto industry, such as blockchain systems, decentralisation principles that DeFi, dApps and other topics to community members.

â RoboApe NFT Marketplace

With the RoboApe NFT marketplace, users would be able to buy, sell and trade any NFT of their choice.

â RoboApe Swap

Through RoboApe Swap, the RoboApe platform will bridge the isolated blockchain networks to enable cross-chain token swaps.

Features like these are just the tip of the iceberg. The RoboApe platform integrates many more features to assist community members in addressing economic shackles and achieving financial growth. The platform’s native token, RBA, is on presale and can be purchased via the link below.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”