Unlocking the Power of AI: Revolutionizing Education and Skill Development for the Future

The AI industry has shattered the long-held belief that significant change can only occur gradually and in phases.

Since ChatGPT 3 was released six months ago, an incredible number of AI solutions have proliferated on the market. Around 85 million jobs may be lost by 2025 as a result of the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related technologies, according to the World Economic Forum's most recent Global Risks Report 2023. The research also asserts that 97 million new employment would be generated by the development of AI and technology. Although some employment may be lost due to AI, the overall effect on the labour market is anticipated to be favourable, providing plenty of opportunities for skilled workers.

Speaking at the G20 education ministers‘ meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on also emphasized the significant potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in the fields of learning, skilling, and education.

Let’s discuss in what ways AI can better the future of education and skill development:

1. AI and education-based personalization of instruction

There are various advantages to customising teaching experiences with AI-based technologies. It meets the particular requirements and skills of every student. ML determines a pupil's areas of need through the examination of student data. They thus offer specialised teaching to fill in those gaps.

Amrita Ghulati, Director-Academics, IC3 Institute says, “Similar to other sectors, one of the key advantages that AI brings to education is in making processes more efficient by reducing effort applied in repetitive and memory-based/ rote learning tasks, providing insights through data and trends, etc. Think of it like how personal computing freed up human ingenuity to explore deeper issues and gave an impetus to creativity and human imagination. The advent of ChatGPT is already pushing the education system to rethink the scope and delivery of knowledge, which has been the need of the hour for a while.”

2. Improved effectiveness

Online teaching becomes more efficient as a result of the use of ML. The automation of administrative chores, such as grading assignments, is to blame in this instance. As a result, this enables teachers to devote more time to instruction.

3. Increasing accessibility

Text-to-speech and speech-to-text software are essential AI-based tools. They make it easier for students who have disabilities to access online course materials.

4. Increased involvement of students

Academic possibilities with artificial intelligence are engaging and participatory. Simulators, virtual reality, and gamification are used to achieve this.

5. Better ability to make decisions

Artificial intelligence enhances educational decision-making by providing insightful information and suggestions. For example, NLP helps teachers spot children who are at danger of falling behind. As a result, recommending individualised coaching paths for each student is simple.

The addition of AI to education improves students' educational experiences. But in addition to the advantages, this technology has drawbacks.

Talking about the challenges, Amrita Ghulati, Director-Academics, IC3 Institute adds, “The challenge, and onus, lies with educators – to equip themselves and promote optimal usage in a direction that complements traditional knowledge. It is encouraging to see that many educators around the world are approaching it with an open mind and using AI tools for tasks like assessments and language translation to make educational materials more accessible, support tutoring, and provide additional resources and explanations.On the flipside there is also the risk of over-reliance. Take the case of calculators – a tool that was supposed to make mundane arithmetic easier has become ubiquitous in classrooms and, one can argue, played a major role in creating a generation of students who are terrified of even the most basic of mathematical calculations! Other risks include a threat to privacy & security and disconnect from human interaction and experience. Most importantly, we should not forget that a formal education system does not provide just knowledge in the classroom but also a whole array of skills and experiences that no AI system can replicate and that are essential for overall development of students.”

The NEP 2020 acknowledges the value of experiential learning and skill development in preparing students for the labour market of the twenty-first century. Students have access to courses that emphasise skill development thanks to AI-powered learning platforms and remote learning tools. These platforms provide training in subjects including entrepreneurship, data science, coding, and artificial intelligence. They also give students the chance to take part in internships, hackathons, and projects that are relevant to the industry. This assists in building the students' employability skills and preparing them for the workforce.AI has enormous potential for the future of education, thus it's important to continually skill, reskill, and up-skill students to remain future ready.