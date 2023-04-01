Vijayi Bhawa Rolls Out In-App Referral Program Ahead of IPL 2023, Projected to Reach a Million Downloads!

“We are supremely confident with how our application is performing, and our unique branding has gotten us 70 percentage of our registered users organically.

Vaibhav Jha and Mudita Jha, the co-founders of Vijayi Bhawa

With the IPL season beginning on March 31st, 2023, Fantasy Sports apps will once again take the forefront in engaging cricket fans with the ever-evolving game of skill! Vijayi Bhawa , a Flagship product of Mahaayana Labs Private Limited., which has had its beta version out for a mere 6 months & an aggressively growing user base of 75,000+, has rolled out its in-app referral program through which they are projected to reach a million downloads mark in the duration of the IPL 2023!

The fantasy gaming application has received a lot of praise for its refreshing & user-friendly design & in-app experience and has seen a magnanimous surge in users in the recently concluded WPL, in which they acquired 25,000+ new users. Their new In-app referral program is the first in its segment, wherein every user that refers a new user will get ₹10 withdrawable real cash & guaranteed rewards, ranging from Phones to bikes and even a car!

“This will be our 1st IPL experience with our beta version, and the referral program is bound to give us a surge in active users, and new users alike, due to its unique real cash reward system. While every other app is currently only offering bonus amounts to its users, we are the first to offer real cash rewards and commissions! Even if you are not a Fantasy Sports end user, you can simply refer your friends who are cricket fans to join Vijayi Bhawa & avail real cash benefits,” said Mudita Jha, Co-Founder & COO of Vijayi Bhawa.

With its recent foray into the Google Play Store, post Google’s industry-defining decision to introduce a pilot program for Daily Fantasy Sports applications, and recent iOS application launch, the fantasy App is all set for its inaugural IPL season, with strategic partnerships already in place for customer acquisition & in-app leaderboards that have been a massive hit in the past, helping Vijayi Bhawa grow at a very aggressive rate. The platform will compete with the likes of Vision11, Fantasy Akhada, and Ashneer Grover’s latest CrickPe.

“We are supremely confident with how our application is performing, and our unique branding has gotten us 70% of our registered users organically. We have already established our product as the best place to engage in Fantasy sports due to the lowest commission guaranteed & significantly lower competition, as compared to any other app currently in the fantasy Sports Industry. With our new weekly leaderboard formats in the IPL, getting to the million users mark is what we strive for, and truly believe will achieve!” said Vaibhav Jha, Co-founder & CEO of Vijayi Bhawa.

“The referral program will also add to this growth since it’s real rewards-based, and not just bonuses, which are barely usable in the actual game format, and the addition of levels in the referral program has helped us gamify the process, with different rewards available to be redeemed at different levels. It’s bound to take our in-app organic user acquisition to the next level! Getting sports fans from tier 2 & 3 cities and involving them in our growth is what will be

the main aim for us, and we believe in giving back to ensure the best practice of fair transactions, you help us reach sports fans, and take home real rewards, no questions asked!” he added.

Vijayi Bhawa Fantasy Sports Application is available to be downloaded from their website & Google Playstore for Android users, and their iOS application is available on the App store.