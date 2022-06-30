Want to Live 100 years? Surat Based Decode Age, is making it possible, by leveraging cutting edge research in nutraceuticals and preventive diagnostic technology

1. What has been the main motivator behind starting Decode Age?

Decode Age is an amalgamation of the dreams and vision of the three co-founders – Darshit Patel, Parth Amin and Rakesh Somani. Darshit was into the Drug Design and Metagenomics sector and wanted to explore a holistic approach to healthcare, instead of being a reductionist. Ageing was one of the most complex holistic processes affecting the entire human body, and thus, it automatically became his moonshot. Parth is a yoga practitioner and serial entrepreneur, with an aim to make the latest technology accessible to all, and when he saw a gap in Longevity products and services in India, he joined hands to make it accessible and affordable. Rakesh is a high-performing, ironman triathlete, and Biohacker, and is passionate about helping people live healthily. He also found his calling with Decode Age and that is how three equally motivated individuals from diverse yet complementary fields, came together to build a brand that fights ageing and promotes Longevity.

2. What are your flagship products/ innovations and how are they set to impact the current preventive healthcare market?

Our flagship products focus on bringing the best of global scientific innovations in the field of ageing and longevity, to India, for the first time. Leveraging this, we created a product category with unique ingredients best suited for Indian customers and worked on a winning blend of supplements which directly target the 9 underlying causes of ageing. Apart from this, we are also bringing highly evolved, big-data-based diagnostic processes, which help predict various biological parameters to determine the overall health and ageing of an individual. All our offerings are designed to identify and address the underlying causes of ageing and chronic diseases, which claim 51% of total deaths in the country, thereby giving a major boost to the preventive healthcare sector in India.

3. What according to you, is the key to longevity and why it’s important that we change the perspective on ageing?

We have always considered ageing as an inevitable part of life, but the pace at which we age can be controlled. Research says that 80% of ageing is caused by lifestyle and 20% by genetics. This is why we often see people looking or feeling older or younger than their actual age. This is biological age! And when we understand this, we understand Longevity, which is nothing but slowing down the ageing process. This can be achieved by slowing down the accumulation of toxins in the body, resulting in healthier organs, thereby also slowing down the overall decline in health and onset of diseases.

4. What is the future of Longevity research and what is the role of nutraceuticals in the same?

Longevity research is inextricably linked to a longer health span. Given the fast-paced development in this field, it is soon going to be possible for people to live a healthy life for 100 years or more. And nutraceuticals have been a significant discovery that has accelerated research in the area of longevity. As per clinical trials, many supplements with ingredients like NMN and Fisetin, directly target hallmarks of ageing which are responsible for accelerating or decelerating the ageing process. By leveraging technology, the right blend of these supplements, and personalized tests, it will be possible to achieve holistic health and longevity.