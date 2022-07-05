What does it take to be the SSC Board Exam 2022 Topper? Complete details inside

Beating every challenge that the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown could throw at her, Sanjana Ranade topped the Mumbai division in the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) exams held by the Maharashtra State Board’s Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in March 2022. She scored 499 out of 500 (99.80%) and came second overall across Maharashtra.

She credited part of her phenomenal success in the board exams to her parents, her school Thakur Vidya Mandir and her coaching class Arihant Academy. Arihant Academy has been one of the leading coaching institutes in Mumbai’s western suburbs since 1998.

Let us look at how did she manage to keep the odds at bay and achieve this amazing feat-

OFFLINE TO ONLINE TO OFFLINE

The pandemic and the struggle of online education were harsh on everyone, particularly the students forced to depend only on online lectures. Although convenient in some respects, online education comes with many inherent disadvantages in the discipline aspect. The comfort of home and the option of turning off the camera do not create a conducive environment for attending lectures.

“Our teachers at Arihant Academy ensured that our studies were just as effective online. They made our lectures as interactive and memorable as they could. Still, I had been praying for offline exams and was delighted when schools and classes reopened as the board exams approached.”, she said when contacted by us. Many students and parents sighed relief when the offline schools started conducting offline lectures.

DISCIPLINE IS THE KEY

Sanjana believes that consistency plays a key role in academics. “Disciplined effort works best. I used to do self-study for one-and-a-half hours every day without fail. Even if I missed any lecture or needed to revise a concept, I would re-visit the actual lecture at any time. The Arihant Edge App provided all recorded lectures, making learning and revision much easier and more convenient. It puts studies, mock exams and reports at my fingertips – everything I needed was just a click away.”

Arihant Academy also provided students with a robust system for revision in the latter half of the academic year. Revision truly is of paramount importance for passing with flying colours in any exam. The last-minute revision lectures and dedicated doubt-solving sessions are essential to gear up for D-day.

NEED FOR A SUPPORT SYSTEM

The parents of the glorious achiever are twice as proud – they have not one but two state rankers in their house! Sanjana’s elder sister Sanika Ranade had stood first in Maharashtra in the SSC board exams held in March 2018. It is no surprise that both the sisters went to the same school and the same coaching class. When you have family support, a team of experts always around to guide you, and well-qualified faculty in the classroom, it is relatively easier to ‘aim high, soar high’.

“Our non-teaching staff goes out of its way to bring out the best in every student. Regular follow-ups, personally tracking every individual’s performance and mentoring each student to maximise their potential – this makes all the difference in our approach towards academics.”, as quoted by Mr. Anil Kapasiand Mr. Umesh Pangam, Founder Directors of Arihant Academy.

ROLE OF COACHING CLASS

It is a relief also to have institutes like Arihant Academy whose untiring efforts make a difference in their student’s life, helping them build a rock-solid academic foundation and propelling them towards a prosperous career.

This is not the first time the premier coaching institute has made some noise for its results. Over the last 24 years, Arihant Academy has consistently produced city and state toppers across different formats of boards and entrance exams.

BE READY FOR THE FUTURE

Sanjana now plans to pursue a career in Commerce and has chosen to continue with Arihant Academy’s Commerce section. “I will explore my opportunities in the field and choose a career that best suits my interests.”

Clearly, clear focus, consistent effort and a staunch support system are a sure-shot recipe for success. Students like Sanjana are an inspiration to many. Their efforts prove that achieving success is inevitable once you have decided to work towards it. We wish her all the best for the future!