Where Does the Temu App Get Its Products From?

Temu is a US-based online marketplace that seeks to provide customers with quality, flexibility, and choices over a curated assortment of competitively priced goods. With over 11 million merchants and brands utilizing the platform, Temu sources its products from suppliers all over the world.

As part of Nasdaq-listed PDD Holdings, Temu is able to directly source goods from a network of high-quality manufacturers. Using Temu, these suppliers are able to sell their goods directly to consumers without incurring hefty middlemen fees, which they have to cover by increasing the markups. The cost savings are passed on to consumers, who can find some of the best deals anywhere on Temu.

How Temu Came To Be

Temu began operations in September 2022 and has its headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. It is held by PDD Holdings’ Delaware-based Whaleco Inc.

PDD Holdings handled around 61 billion orders in 2021 alone. In serving nearly 900 million active buyers, PDD Holdings pioneered the Next-Gen Manufacturing model, an approach that improves the connection of customer demand and supply by helping suppliers understand consumer needs in real-time.



Products, Perks, and Features



Leveraging the logistical expertise of the PDD Holdings, Temu provides items that fall under categories such as clothing, beauty, electronics, home and kitchenware, automotives, and office supplies. Temu has also made it possible for customers to access these affordable goods at wholesale prices without needing to buy them in bulk.