Why Every Event Need a Medical Response Team? An Overview by Ziqitza Healthcare

Health related crisis strikes abruptly. Recent unfortunate demise of Indian Singer KK during a music concert is a matter of great concern.

Such occasions bring about alarm for the casualty along with the spectators. Many don't have any idea what to do or whom to call. Significant time is lost in making game plans for the emergency vehicle or to call a specialist. Ziqitza Limited experts in Emergency Response Service Provider believes that the scenario could have been better managed with timely medical help on site

Dr. Santosh Datar, Medical Director, Ziqitza Healthcare, says according to the autopsy report of singer, he had 80% blockage in the main coronary artery & small blockages in other sub-arteries. Also, too much excitement during live performance on stage led to cardia arrest for KK. If a person has Heart attack, the only possible way to save the person is to provide fast and appropriate medical care within minutes of complain. This could be achieved in this scenario, if a standby Ambulance with paramedic was stationed at such event venues or a medical team for quick response. Whether you talk about concerts, carnivals, trade shows, or festive celebrations, and any such holy festive fair often give way to an excessively chaotic environment and ambiance. Stampedes, fires, and other unforeseen calamities have ensued, resulting in injury, both major and minor ones, and even deaths, on several occasions. The presence of appropriate emergency services, and more specifically, fully equipped ambulances with highly trained paramedics, in such instances, definitely plays an active role in bringing down the casualties and fatalities which had taken place. Similar views were shared by Ziqitza Rajasthan .

Talking about the significance of Standby Ambulance service at Events and Concerts, Mr. Nandadeep Pandharkar - Sr. VP, Ziqitza Healthcare Limited said ". It is a known fact that a timely response within "Golden hour via prepared first aider or a certified medical services specialist might save life, ease torment, limit intricacies. This is true also in case where thousands of crowds gather for event, concerts or sports stadiums which has very high chances of any disasters, stampedes or medical emergencies. Presence of ambulance or medical team can play a very critical role. It appears to be legit as it is a venture and not an expense. We have served over hundreds of events with providing Ambulances or trained medical team ranging from a musical concert to IPL matches or even Kumbh mela to make their environment safe.”

Ziqitza’s team strategically deployed the Ambulances and the trained crew (drivers and paramedic) placed at various entry & exit points to reach any emergency situation in the shortest possible time to ensure the organizers of the events do not worry about the timely response. These simple steps like ensuring ready Ambulance facility onsite with professional medical practitioners can help save lives during any medical emergency at large events drastically.

About Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL) today is the leading provider of Emergency Medical Services

(EMS) in India since 2005. Our clients include hospitals, the Government and corporate clients in

India & Gulf for varied EMS requirements like Ambulances, Medical Mobile units, telemedicine, and helplines. Ziqitza ’s focus on the vision of Saving & Enhancing Lives has helped save more than 50 million lives, and has transferred 2.5 lac corona patients and handled over 2 million telehealth calls. World Economic Forum has recognized Ziqitza as one of India’s Top 50 covid-19 last mile

responders to the pandemic. Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan & ZHL Rajasthan appreciates Dr. Datar for share the views on EMS in India.

Ziqitza Health Care Limited , India’s biggest emergency medical response firm, has been acquired by the MUrgency Group for a majority Stake. MUrgency Group is founded by Mr. Shaffi Mather and is

backed by leading investors for various businesses ranging from business incubation, airport

assistance services, quaternary medical care, reproductive & fertility medicine, e-commerce and

fintech in India, UAE, and USA.

