You Can Buy CashFi (CFI) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) With Less Than A Dollar

Many investors are considering whether it is time to take a chance and buy the dip. However, there are some extremely cheap investment options which are considered to be less risky when compared to cryptocurrencies that cost hundreds of dollars. It means that you don’t have to chaise the dip to start your crypto journey. You can purchase a large amount of Floki Inu (FLOKI) and CashFi (CFI) tokens just for a dollar.

How Does Floki Inu (FLOKI) Differ From Other Meme Coins?

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a dog-themed meme coin that describes itself as "a movement" rather than a meme coin. It is a cryptocurrency created by Shiba Inu (SHIB) fans and members. Elon Musk's Shiba Inu inspired the coin's design.

Floki Inu wants to differentiate itself from other meme coins by combining memes with utility. The team's long-term goal is to build an autonomous and decentralised ecosystem, including strategic partnerships, token utility, and use cases for the Floki Inu brand via NFTs, games, and decentralised finance features.

Valhalla, the NFT gaming metaverse, is FLOKI’s flagship product. According to Floki Inu, it will be a play-to-earn (P2E) gaming metaverse where you may earn prizes for battling and exchange or keep assets earned in the metaverse. The team intends to merge successful components from games such as Pokémon and Skyrim into Valhalla.

Players will be able to catch and combat Vera animals, and the game will also have a farming system in which players can tend to their crops, which can then be sold as NFTs. With Valhalla, Floki Inu attempts to follow in the footsteps of games such as Axie Infinity (AXS), which popularised blockchain gaming and earning.

Newcomer CashFi (CFI) Aims To Impress The Market

Built on the Ethereum network, CashFi (CFI) is the next-generation decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol. It’s powered by ECR-20 tokens for the utility to provide users with access to a wide range of asset classes such as NFTs, Synthetic Assets, and Liquid Staking.

CashFi (CFI) introduces Liquid Staking via CFI Staking, reducing illiquidity for staked commodities and allowing users to exchange crypto assets for tokens that can be staked in the DeFi sector.

CashFi (CFI) will also add multi-chain support in the future, which will be visible in the CashFi framework for building NFT marketplaces with cross-chain interoperability. Users will also be able to buy, sell, and trade CFI NFTs on the CashFi blockchain.

Furthermore, unlike competitors, CashFi enables digital artists to mint NFTs at extremely low costs. Users can also benefit from NFT auctions by creating their own NFT marketplace.

Presale token popularity has risen over the last few years. This comes as little surprise to those who are aware of the previously successful presales of Filecoin (FIL) or Tezos (XTZ).

Currently, you can become an early CFI token holder by purchasing its presale tokens. During this period, token prices tend to be lower and cannot fall, thus it is more likely that you will see larger returns once the token is publicly launched. Many presale tokens tend to experience great price increases even during their first presale phase.

