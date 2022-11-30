Mumbai: Will track travel route to uncover death on bus, say Nerul police

Forensic expert concludes head injury as primary reason of death; cops say they will check CCTV footage of all stops, go to Goa

Tamina, the deceased (right) her friend Sachin Kittu, who was with her in the bus. Pics/Sumit Renose

The Nerul police will track the route taken by the 22-year-old woman who died while travelling from Goa to Mumbai in a bus. Cops will check all the major points where the bus had stopped and then go on to Goa to investigate the matter. The inspector (crime) at Nerul police station is handling the case.

Tamina Alem, a Malwani resident, died on the bus on Sunday. She was allegedly coming to Mumbai from Goa with her friend after she sustained injuries while learning to ride a scooter on Friday. Forensic experts have concluded that the primary reason behind her death is a head injury. Her viscera has been reserved for histopathological analysis.

Also Read: Death on Goa to Mumbai bus leaves police puzzled

Senior Inspector Tanaji Bhagat of Nerul police station said, “The primary cause of the death mentioned by the forensic expert is head injury. It is hard to believe that her friend was unaware of the injury. Her mother has told us that she had spoken to Alem the morning of the day she died.” “We need to conduct a more detailed investigation. We have to reverse track the bus route and check CCTV camera footage wherever the bus stopped. If necessary, a team can be sent to Goa for further investigation,” said Bhagat.

The bus driver and the cleaner, in their statement, said the woman was fine when she boarded the bus, but fell unconscious when the bus stopped at Kohinoor Hotel in Satara. Alem’s friend Sachin Kittu, who had gone down to get tea, had asked the driver to take the bus to a hospital, but he refused. They allegedly also had a fight, but the bus driver and cleaner denied beating up Kittu, said a police source.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal