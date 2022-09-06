The ‘V’ and ‘L’ on the road that claimed Cyrus Mistry’s life

mid-day captures the sequence of events leading to the death of former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole; likely misjudgement on driver’s part and a definite blind spot on the bridge over Surya river on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway stand out as possibilities

Cyrus Mistry, Dr Anahita Pandole, Darius Pandole and Jehangir Pandole cross Dapcheri check naka towards Mumbai at 2.12 pm on Sunday. Dr Anahita is at the wheel, while Darius is sitting next to her. Illustration/Uday Mohite

Just before the bridge on Surya river, the 3-lane road turns V-shaped with 2 arms. The car reaches the spot at 2.25 pm, suggesting its average speed is 90 kmph

Dr Anahita perhaps misjudges the width of the road and the car hits the concrete parapet of the bridge. With the sudden change in the width of the road, a driver is likely to miss this spot

A close-up of crash spot, which looks like an L. This site has seen many accidents over the years, said locals and motorists, calling it a blind spot

Passers-by and locals extricate the injured victims from the damaged Mercedes car and call for an ambulance and alert authorities. The ambulance reaches the accident spot after about half an hour. But there is a new problem

The ambulance is equipped with two stretchers which means it can ferry only two people at a time. Considering the situation, the emergency staff decide to rush Mistry and Jehangir to the hospital first. The ambulance leaves with the two

The ambulance brings Mistry and Jehangir to Kasa hospital, which is about 2 km away from the crash site. It then heads back to the Surya river bridge on bring Dr Anahita and Darius

