Nashik sees 93 Covid-19 cases, 75 recoveries; active tally now 502

Updated on: 07 August,2022 07:25 PM IST  |  Nashik
So far, 4,70,898 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 75 during the day

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Covid-19 tally in Nashik increased by 93 and touched 4,80,302 on Sunday, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,902, a health official said.

So far, 4,70,898 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 75 during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 502, he added.

