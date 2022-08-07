Nashik sees 93 Covid-19 cases, 75 recoveries; active tally now 502

So far, 4,70,898 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 75 during the day

The Covid-19 tally in Nashik increased by 93 and touched 4,80,302 on Sunday, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,902, a health official said.

So far, 4,70,898 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 75 during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 502, he added.

