Watch: 14 years ago, it all started for Virat Kohli in ODI cricket

Updated on: 18 August,2022 11:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

14 years ago to this day, Delhi's very own Virat Kohli stepped out on the field for Team India and never look back

Pic courtesy/AFP


14 years ago to this day, Delhi's very own Virat Kohli stepped out on the field for Team India and never look back. After leading his nation to a World Cup title (U-19 World Cup), Virat Kohli made his debut in international colours albeit in ODIs as the former skipper shared it all via his Instagram.


Sharing a reel, he wrote, :"14 years ago, it all started and it's been an honour," alongside an Indian flag in the caption. The reel contains an emotional journey of Virat Kohli where Team India fans can see a young Kohli alongside his icon, Sachin Tendulkar as they celebrate 2011 World Cup win. 

Watch the reel:


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)



Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is a hit Down Under as well. Here's what Cricket.com.au tweeted about Virat Kohli:

