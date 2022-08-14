PM Modi hosts India’s CWG contingent

While India produced a dominating show in badminton, wrestling and weightlifting, the athletes also did well in athletics, judo and lawn bowls, where they won India’s first-ever medal in the Games

The golden period of Indian sports is knocking on the door, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday as he hailed the gutsy show of the Indian contingent which returned with 61 medals from the Commonwealth Games.

Modi hosted the Indian contingent at his residence. “The real assessment of this performance can’t be made with just number of medals, our athletes competed neck-to-neck. There may have been a difference of 1s or 1cm but we will make that up I am confident of that,” Modi said during his speech.

“It is just a start and we are not going to just sit quietly, golden period of Indian sports is knocking on the door. We have the responsibility of making a sporting system which is the best in the world, inclusive, diverse and dynamic. No talent should be left out as they are all assets.”

While India produced a dominating show in badminton, wrestling and weightlifting, the athletes also did well in athletics, judo and lawn bowls, where they won India’s first-ever medal in the Games.

