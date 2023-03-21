He broke up with gf month after we met

Consider taking time off, away from him and his messages, so you can think about this clearly on your own terms before arriving at any decision.

I have been in a relationship with a guy for two months, and just found out that he broke up with his ex-girlfriend a month after he began dating me. I found this out via a common friend. When I asked my boyfriend about this, he made it sound as if I was being unreasonable and said he did it only because he wanted to see if I was right for him and if he thought this relationship would work. I was very insulted and told him I wanted to break up with him, but he has been texting and calling me constantly asking me to look at this from his perspective and not be hasty. I really like him a lot but I think this is the right thing to do. At the same time, I am starting to wonder if I am over-reacting because it’s not as if he didn’t eventually break up with his ex. What should I do?

Any relationship that begins with lies will be difficult to manage, unless you can both get over this and come to a place of understanding. He may try to gaslight you and make it seem as if you are being unreasonable, but you are perfectly within your rights to be hurt and insulted, given that there was a third person in this relationship that you knew nothing about. He also conveniently glosses over the presence of his ex, and the fact that he was with you while also supposedly in a relationship with her. This is being unfaithful and disrespectful to two people simultaneously, which you should consider too, irrespective of how much you like him. If you believe you can genuinely forgive him and trust him again, you can always try by all means but, if you can’t get over how you feel, you should go with your instinct. Consider taking time off, away from him and his messages, so you can think about this clearly on your own terms before arriving at any decision.

